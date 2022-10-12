Stretch Your Meal

Lidia reminds us that leftovers can be an exciting challenge. She whips up a Skillet Sausage & Peppers and imagines all the ways to serve it for round two…if there’s any left! Lidia reaches out to Lorenzo to share her inventive Grated Pasta Soup recipe. And she finishes the meal with a delicious way to fry up your leftover risotto. It’s all about reinventing the leftovers, not just reheating them.