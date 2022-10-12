© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stretch Your Meal
Lidia's Kitchen

Stretch Your Meal

Season 10 Episode 1014 | 26m 46s

Lidia reminds us that leftovers can be an exciting challenge. She whips up a Skillet Sausage & Peppers and imagines all the ways to serve it for round two…if there’s any left! Lidia reaches out to Lorenzo to share her inventive Grated Pasta Soup recipe. And she finishes the meal with a delicious way to fry up your leftover risotto. It’s all about reinventing the leftovers, not just reheating them.

Aired: 09/30/22
Stretch Your Meal
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Serving up Pasta
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Serving up Pasta
Lidia serves up pasta two ways, Penne with Olive Pesto and Fusilli with Salami & Peppers.
Episode: S10 E1009 | 26:46
Treat Yourself
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Treat Yourself
Lidia treats us to a colorful Radicchio & Endive Salad and her Cheesy Stuffed Veal Chops.
Episode: S10 E1008 | 26:46
Chicken for Dinner
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Chicken for Dinner
Try Lidia’s winning dinners - Balsamic Chicken Stir-Fry & her Lemon Chicken Scaloppine.
Episode: S10 E1005 | 26:46
An Easy Effort
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
An Easy Effort
Pull together an easy meal with Lidia’s Cheese Plate, Plum Mostarda, and Carrot Salad.
Episode: S10 E1003 | 26:46
Carry on Tradition
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Carry on Tradition
Lidia reminisces with a Dandelion Chickpea Salad & Ricotta Frittata from her childhood.
Episode: S10 E1002 | 26:46
Simply Dining In
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Simply Dining In
Simply dine in with Lidia’s Winter Panzanella and Mussels with Sausage & Potatoes.
Episode: S10 E1007 | 26:46
A Kind Gesture
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
A Kind Gesture
Lidia shares her family’s Pork Guazzetto with Beans and a new Apple Cranberry Crumble.
Episode: S10 E1006 | 26:46
Timing is Everything
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Timing is Everything
Timing is everything with Lidia’s Pork Chops, Ricotta Cookies & Cauliflower Tomato Soup.
Episode: S10 E1001 | 26:46
Finding the Balance
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Finding the Balance
Enjoy a light meal with Lidia’s Broccoli & Cannellini Salad served with Rollatini of Sole.
Episode: S10 E1004 | 26:46
Light Lunches
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Light Lunches
Lidia shares three quick and easy flavorful light lunches.
Episode: S9 E925 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 10
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 9
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 8
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 7
Serving up Pasta
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Serving up Pasta
Lidia serves up pasta two ways, Penne with Olive Pesto and Fusilli with Salami & Peppers.
Episode: S10 E1009 | 26:46
Symphony of Flavors
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Symphony of Flavors
Lidia conducts a symphony of flavors with a Seafood Risotto & easy Roasted Mustard Salmon.
Episode: S10 E1012 | 26:46
A Frugal Feast
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
A Frugal Feast
Lidia creates two cost cutting meals - Vegetable Soup & Poached Chicken Giardiniera Salad.
Episode: S10 E1011 | 26:46
Treat Yourself
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Treat Yourself
Lidia treats us to a colorful Radicchio & Endive Salad and her Cheesy Stuffed Veal Chops.
Episode: S10 E1008 | 26:46
Chicken for Dinner
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Chicken for Dinner
Try Lidia’s winning dinners - Balsamic Chicken Stir-Fry & her Lemon Chicken Scaloppine.
Episode: S10 E1005 | 26:46
An Easy Effort
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
An Easy Effort
Pull together an easy meal with Lidia’s Cheese Plate, Plum Mostarda, and Carrot Salad.
Episode: S10 E1003 | 26:46
Carry on Tradition
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Carry on Tradition
Lidia reminisces with a Dandelion Chickpea Salad & Ricotta Frittata from her childhood.
Episode: S10 E1002 | 26:46
Simply Dining In
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Simply Dining In
Simply dine in with Lidia’s Winter Panzanella and Mussels with Sausage & Potatoes.
Episode: S10 E1007 | 26:46
A Kind Gesture
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
A Kind Gesture
Lidia shares her family’s Pork Guazzetto with Beans and a new Apple Cranberry Crumble.
Episode: S10 E1006 | 26:46
Timing is Everything
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Timing is Everything
Timing is everything with Lidia’s Pork Chops, Ricotta Cookies & Cauliflower Tomato Soup.
Episode: S10 E1001 | 26:46