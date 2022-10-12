A Frugal Feast

Lidia reminds viewers that cooking can be cost effective with a bit of creativity. Lidia shares a cost-cutting complete meal, her Vegetable Soup with Poached Eggs. Lidia's friendly honey-maker, Mark, calls to discuss a traditional Italian cookie that he stretches into two desserts by adding them to his honey ice cream. And a Poached Chicken Giardiniera Salad simply makes two meals out of one.