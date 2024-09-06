Weddings: Something Borrowed, Something New

A blushing bride glows in her gold-trimmed red sari. Mardi Gras Indians dressed in vibrant feathers move to the beat of a drum. A happy couple, clad in jewel-toned robes, bow reverently before their elders. From jumping the broom to tying the knot, wedding celebrations in America are as diverse as the nation itself. Join chef Lidia Bastianich on a matrimonial odyssey in her new PBS special.