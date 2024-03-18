Taiwan – Mountain Beauty, Villages & Culture – Part 2

Extras
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Downpatrick in typical Irish fashion.
Joseph journeys to Taiwan, wondrous land with an abundance of things to see and do.
Alaska’s Inside Passage to the land and the people of America’s Last Frontier.
Joseph follows in the footsteps of St. Patrick in Northern Ireland.
Joseph’s visits South Africa and goes on safari at Shamwari Game Reserve.
Join Joseph for the many pleasures of the longest barrier island on the South Texas Coast.
Joseph and his crew navigate Southwest France by boat on the Lot River.
Joseph celebrates Halloween in Ireland’s Ancient East through the prism of two festivals.
Joseph catches the unique rhythm of the Greek Islands.
Joseph returns to San Antonio to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 12
Joseph Rosendo's Travelscope Season 11
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 10
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 9
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 8
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 7
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 6
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 5
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 4
Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope Season 3
Joseph travels to the driest place on the planet, Chile’s Atacama Desert.
Joseph paddles the gentle New River and then battles to stay afloat on the raging Gauley.