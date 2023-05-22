© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ideas

Stadium repair and renovation requests adding up

Season 2023 Episode 20 | 26m 46s

The Cavaliers this week said they need $28 million to upgrade and replace elevators, escalators and broadcast equipment at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The request comes as the Browns are planning an renovation of its stadium that some estimates put close to a billion dollars. While the Guardians are in the beginning stages of a multi-year, $200 million renovation of Progressive Field.

Aired: 05/18/23
Extras
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers set August vote for 60% amendment proposal
Voters will decide whether to make it more difficult to amend the state’s constitution.
Episode: S2023 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Effort to raise amendment threshold to 60% faces deadline
Time is running out for lawmakers to put a threshold amendment before voters in August.
Episode: S2023 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
State budget talks move on to the Ohio Senate
The state budget discussions top this week’s look at headlines on Ideas.
Episode: S2023 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Protesters take to Akron streets
Protesters take to the streets in Akron following special grand jury decision.
Episode: S2023 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Browns and FirstEnergy end stadium naming rights agreement
The stadium name change tops this week’s headlines for the Reporters Roundtable.
Episode: S2023 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Akron prepares for special grand jury in Jayland Walker case
A special grand jury will begin hearing the Jayland Walker police shooting case Monday.
Episode: S2023 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Organizers of Geauga County drag events say they will go on
We will discuss the story and the rest of the week’s news on Ideas.
Episode: S2023 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio Speaker does not support August vote on 60% push
Ohio Speaker says he does not support August vote to raise voter threshold for amendments
Episode: S2023 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio bill takes aim at perceived bias in higher education
An Ohio Senate bill seeks to overhaul higher education to remove perceived bias
Episode: S2023 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Jurors convict former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
The conclusion House Bill 6 corruption trial tops this week’s Reporters Roundtable.
Episode: S2023 E10 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Ideas Season 2023
  • Ideas Season 2022
  • Chaos In Nation's Capitol Shocks Nation; Lawmakers Respond
  • Ideas Season 2020
  • Ideas Season 2019
  • Ideas Season 2018
  • Ideas Season 2017
  • Ideas Season 2016
  • Ideas Season 2015
  • Ideas Season 2014
  • Ideas Season 2013
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers set August vote for 60% amendment proposal
Voters will decide whether to make it more difficult to amend the state’s constitution.
Episode: S2023 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Effort to raise amendment threshold to 60% faces deadline
Time is running out for lawmakers to put a threshold amendment before voters in August.
Episode: S2023 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
State budget talks move on to the Ohio Senate
The state budget discussions top this week’s look at headlines on Ideas.
Episode: S2023 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Protesters take to Akron streets
Protesters take to the streets in Akron following special grand jury decision.
Episode: S2023 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Browns and FirstEnergy end stadium naming rights agreement
The stadium name change tops this week’s headlines for the Reporters Roundtable.
Episode: S2023 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Akron prepares for special grand jury in Jayland Walker case
A special grand jury will begin hearing the Jayland Walker police shooting case Monday.
Episode: S2023 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Organizers of Geauga County drag events say they will go on
We will discuss the story and the rest of the week’s news on Ideas.
Episode: S2023 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio Speaker does not support August vote on 60% push
Ohio Speaker says he does not support August vote to raise voter threshold for amendments
Episode: S2023 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio bill takes aim at perceived bias in higher education
An Ohio Senate bill seeks to overhaul higher education to remove perceived bias
Episode: S2023 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Jurors convict former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
The conclusion House Bill 6 corruption trial tops this week’s Reporters Roundtable.
Episode: S2023 E10 | 26:46