Proposed Ohio abortion rights amendment headed for ballot

Season 2023 Episode 29 | 26m 46s

Voters will decide an abortion rights amendment in November, but the outcome of the August special election will determine how many votes are needed for it to pass. The coalition seeking to legalize recreational marijuana still has work to do to make the November ballot. Petitions gathered for the ballot issue fell 679 signatures short. The stories tops this week's discuss on Ideas.

Aired: 07/27/23
Ideas
Final push to decide State Issue 1
The August 8 special election will be decided next week.
Episode: S2023 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio’s new ballot application requirement confusing voters
Early voting opened this week for the Aug. 8 special election. Voters will decide Issue 1
Episode: S2023 E28 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio’s massive new two-year operating budget completed
After months of wrangling, Ohio has a new operating budget. The story tops Ideas.
Episode: S2023 E27 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio House passes bills impacting LGBTQ+ children
The bills would impact education, sports and healthcare for LGBTQ+ students.
Episode: S2023 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Smoke from Canada wildfires harming air quality
Smoke from Canada wildfires is reaching Ohio and creating poor air quality.
Episode: S2023 E23 | 26:46
Watch 1879:56:07
Ideas
Ohio opens applications for drilling under state lands
Oil and gas exploration requests and rising electric bills top this week’s headlines.
Episode: S2023 E22 | 1879:56:07
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland, Akron and state leaders promote safety for summer
We will discuss the various safety approaches being taken statewide.
Episode: S2023 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Stadium repair and renovation requests adding up
Stadium repair and renovation requests keep coming for Cleveland and Cuyahoga County.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers set August vote for 60% amendment proposal
Voters will decide whether to make it more difficult to amend the state’s constitution.
Episode: S2023 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Effort to raise amendment threshold to 60% faces deadline
Time is running out for lawmakers to put a threshold amendment before voters in August.
Episode: S2023 E18 | 26:46
