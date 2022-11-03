© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Outcome of two Ohio races could swing balance of power in DC

Season 2022 Episode 43 | 26m 46s

Control of the US House and Senate is on the line and could come down to two Ohio races. The Senate race between Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan is very close. The other Ohio race being watched nationally is the Ohio 13th Congressional race between Democrat Emilia Sykes and Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert. Big outside money is being spent in both races.

Aired: 11/03/22
Outcome of two Ohio races could swing balance of power in DC
