Ohio’s new ballot application requirement confusing voters

Season 2023 Episode 28 | 26m 46s

Many voters like the convenience of absentee or vote-by-mail options. This statewide election implements voter policy changes that went into effect last April Those changes include requiring photo ID for in-person voting, and requiring absentee voters to use a standard ballot application form from the Ohio Secretary of State. The story tops this week's news on Ideas.

Aired: 07/13/23
Ideas
Ohio’s massive new two-year operating budget completed
After months of wrangling, Ohio has a new operating budget. The story tops Ideas.
Episode: S2023 E27 | 26:46
Ideas
Ohio House passes bills impacting LGBTQ+ children
The bills would impact education, sports and healthcare for LGBTQ+ students.
Episode: S2023 E25 | 26:46
Ideas
Smoke from Canada wildfires harming air quality
Smoke from Canada wildfires is reaching Ohio and creating poor air quality.
Episode: S2023 E23 | 26:46
Ideas
Ohio opens applications for drilling under state lands
Oil and gas exploration requests and rising electric bills top this week’s headlines.
Episode: S2023 E22 | 1879:56:07
Ideas
Cleveland, Akron and state leaders promote safety for summer
We will discuss the various safety approaches being taken statewide.
Episode: S2023 E21 | 26:46
Ideas
Stadium repair and renovation requests adding up
Stadium repair and renovation requests keep coming for Cleveland and Cuyahoga County.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers set August vote for 60% amendment proposal
Voters will decide whether to make it more difficult to amend the state’s constitution.
Episode: S2023 E19 | 26:46
Ideas
Effort to raise amendment threshold to 60% faces deadline
Time is running out for lawmakers to put a threshold amendment before voters in August.
Episode: S2023 E18 | 26:46
Ideas
State budget talks move on to the Ohio Senate
The state budget discussions top this week’s look at headlines on Ideas.
Episode: S2023 E17 | 26:46
Ideas
Protesters take to Akron streets
Protesters take to the streets in Akron following special grand jury decision.
Episode: S2023 E16 | 26:46
