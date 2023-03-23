Ohio Speaker does not support August vote on 60% push

Extras
An Ohio Senate bill seeks to overhaul higher education to remove perceived bias
The conclusion House Bill 6 corruption trial tops this week’s Reporters Roundtable.
State and federal leaders seek improved safety after East Palestine train derailment.
In State of the State address, Governor DeWine proposes spending aimed at helping children
Testimony in the corruption trial is schedule to resume next week.
The corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is set to begin.
As their terms begin, Chris Ronayne and Mike DeWine put forth their priorities.
Political drama in the selection of a new speaker in the U.S. House and Ohio House.
Ohio lame-duck statehouse session ends with high-profile measures failing to make a vote.
Gutting Ohio state school board advances in whirlwind lame-duck session in Columbus.
All
-
All
-
Ideas Season 2023
-
Ideas Season 2022
-
Chaos In Nation's Capitol Shocks Nation; Lawmakers Respond
-
Ideas Season 2020
-
Ideas Season 2019
-
Ideas Season 2018
-
Ideas Season 2017
-
Ideas Season 2016
-
Ideas Season 2015
-
Ideas Season 2014
-
Ideas Season 2013
An Ohio Senate bill seeks to overhaul higher education to remove perceived bias
The conclusion House Bill 6 corruption trial tops this week’s Reporters Roundtable.
State and federal leaders seek improved safety after East Palestine train derailment.
In State of the State address, Governor DeWine proposes spending aimed at helping children
Testimony in the corruption trial is schedule to resume next week.
The corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is set to begin.
As their terms begin, Chris Ronayne and Mike DeWine put forth their priorities.
Political drama in the selection of a new speaker in the U.S. House and Ohio House.
The Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable looks back at the biggest stories of 2022.
Ohio lame-duck statehouse session ends with high-profile measures failing to make a vote.