WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Ideas

Effort to raise amendment threshold to 60% faces deadline

Season 2023 Episode 18 | 26m 46s

Time is running out for lawmakers to pass measures to make it harder to amend the state constitution. One measure would ask voters to raise the threshold for passage of future amendments to 60%. A second measure is needed to schedule and fund an August special election for the vote. That second measure is needed because lawmakers just passed a measure in December ended August elections.

Aired: 05/04/23
Effort to raise amendment threshold to 60% faces deadline
State budget talks move on to the Ohio Senate
Ideas
State budget talks move on to the Ohio Senate
The state budget discussions top this week’s look at headlines on Ideas.
Episode: S2023 E17 | 26:46
Protesters take to Akron streets
Ideas
Protesters take to Akron streets
Protesters take to the streets in Akron following special grand jury decision.
Episode: S2023 E16 | 26:46
Browns and FirstEnergy end stadium naming rights agreement
Ideas
Browns and FirstEnergy end stadium naming rights agreement
The stadium name change tops this week’s headlines for the Reporters Roundtable.
Episode: S2023 E15 | 26:46
Akron prepares for special grand jury in Jayland Walker case
Ideas
Akron prepares for special grand jury in Jayland Walker case
A special grand jury will begin hearing the Jayland Walker police shooting case Monday.
Episode: S2023 E14 | 26:46
Organizers of Geauga County drag events say they will go on
Ideas
Organizers of Geauga County drag events say they will go on
We will discuss the story and the rest of the week’s news on Ideas.
Episode: S2023 E13 | 26:46
Ohio Speaker does not support August vote on 60% push
Ideas
Ohio Speaker does not support August vote on 60% push
Ohio Speaker says he does not support August vote to raise voter threshold for amendments
Episode: S2023 E12 | 26:46
Ohio bill takes aim at perceived bias in higher education
Ideas
Ohio bill takes aim at perceived bias in higher education
An Ohio Senate bill seeks to overhaul higher education to remove perceived bias
Episode: S2023 E11 | 26:46
Ideas
Jurors convict former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
The conclusion House Bill 6 corruption trial tops this week’s Reporters Roundtable.
Episode: S2023 E10 | 26:46
Lawmakers seek improved rail safety after Ohio derailment
Ideas
Lawmakers seek improved rail safety after Ohio derailment
State and federal leaders seek improved safety after East Palestine train derailment.
Episode: S2023 E9 | 26:46
NTSB releases preliminary report in train derailment
Ideas
NTSB releases preliminary report in train derailment
We will discuss the East Palestine train derailment and the rest of the week’s news.
Episode: S2023 E8 | 26:46
