Ideas

Trial set to begin for former Ohio House Speaker

Season 2023 Episode 3 | 26m 46s

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Friday in Cincinnati in the trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges. Both face federal racketeering charges tied to the passage of House Bill 6, a wide-ranging energy bill that included a billion-dollar bailout for two nuclear power plants owned by First-Energy Solutions.

Aired: 01/19/23
Ideas
Ideas
Gutting Ohio state school board advances in statehouse
Proposal to change amendment passages moves forward
Lame-duck session brings flurry of legislation in Columbus
Republicans expand power in Ohio statehouse
Outcome of two Ohio races could swing balance of power in DC
Poll says ticket-splitters could be key in Ohio
Ohio Supreme Court suspends sitting Cleveland judge
