Trial set to begin for former Ohio House Speaker

As their terms begin, Chris Ronayne and Mike DeWine put forth their priorities.
Political drama in the selection of a new speaker in the U.S. House and Ohio House.
Ohio lame-duck statehouse session ends with high-profile measures failing to make a vote.
Gutting Ohio state school board advances in whirlwind lame-duck session in Columbus.
An Ohio House joint resolution would change the threshold for amendments to pass.
Lawmakers in Columbus move quickly to pass legislation as term nears end
Republicans expand power in Ohio statehouse and sweep statewide executive offices
Control of the US House and Senate is on the line and has eyes fixed on races in Ohio.
Ticket-splitters could be a factor in deciding Ohio election races.
Ohio Supreme Court suspended Judge Pinkey Carr after a misconduct investigation.
