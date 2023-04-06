© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ideas

Akron prepares for special grand jury in Jayland Walker case

Season 2023 Episode 14 | 26m 46s
Akron prepares for special grand jury in Jayland Walker case

A special grand jury will be seated next week in Akron with one purpose: consider the case against the eight Akron police officers involved in the shooting death of Jayland Walker last June and decide if any of those officers will face charges. The state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigated the shooting. The case will be presented to the special grand jury by state prosecutors.

Aired: 04/06/23
Akron prepares for special grand jury in Jayland Walker case
Extras
Organizers of Geauga County drag events say they will go on
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Organizers of Geauga County drag events say they will go on
We will discuss the story and the rest of the week’s news on Ideas.
Episode: S2023 E13 | 26:46
Ohio Speaker does not support August vote on 60% push
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio Speaker does not support August vote on 60% push
Ohio Speaker says he does not support August vote to raise voter threshold for amendments
Episode: S2023 E12 | 26:46
Ohio bill takes aim at perceived bias in higher education
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio bill takes aim at perceived bias in higher education
An Ohio Senate bill seeks to overhaul higher education to remove perceived bias
Episode: S2023 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Jurors convict former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
The conclusion House Bill 6 corruption trial tops this week’s Reporters Roundtable.
Episode: S2023 E10 | 26:46
Lawmakers seek improved rail safety after Ohio derailment
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Lawmakers seek improved rail safety after Ohio derailment
State and federal leaders seek improved safety after East Palestine train derailment.
Episode: S2023 E9 | 26:46
DeWine lays out budget in State of State address
Watch 26:46
Ideas
DeWine lays out budget in State of State address
In State of the State address, Governor DeWine proposes spending aimed at helping children
Episode: S2023 E5 | 26:46
Judge pauses testimony in Householder trial
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Judge pauses testimony in Householder trial
Testimony in the corruption trial is schedule to resume next week.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Trial set to begin for former Ohio House Speaker
The corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is set to begin.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cuyahoga County Executive and Ohio Governor lay out agendas
As their terms begin, Chris Ronayne and Mike DeWine put forth their priorities.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 26:46
New year begins with dramatic speaker votes
Watch 26:46
Ideas
New year begins with dramatic speaker votes
Political drama in the selection of a new speaker in the U.S. House and Ohio House.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Ideas Season 2023
  • Ideas Season 2022
  • Chaos In Nation's Capitol Shocks Nation; Lawmakers Respond
  • Ideas Season 2020
  • Ideas Season 2019
  • Ideas Season 2018
  • Ideas Season 2017
  • Ideas Season 2016
  • Ideas Season 2015
  • Ideas Season 2014
  • Ideas Season 2013
Organizers of Geauga County drag events say they will go on
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Organizers of Geauga County drag events say they will go on
We will discuss the story and the rest of the week’s news on Ideas.
Episode: S2023 E13 | 26:46
Ohio Speaker does not support August vote on 60% push
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio Speaker does not support August vote on 60% push
Ohio Speaker says he does not support August vote to raise voter threshold for amendments
Episode: S2023 E12 | 26:46
Ohio bill takes aim at perceived bias in higher education
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio bill takes aim at perceived bias in higher education
An Ohio Senate bill seeks to overhaul higher education to remove perceived bias
Episode: S2023 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Jurors convict former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
The conclusion House Bill 6 corruption trial tops this week’s Reporters Roundtable.
Episode: S2023 E10 | 26:46
Lawmakers seek improved rail safety after Ohio derailment
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Lawmakers seek improved rail safety after Ohio derailment
State and federal leaders seek improved safety after East Palestine train derailment.
Episode: S2023 E9 | 26:46
DeWine lays out budget in State of State address
Watch 26:46
Ideas
DeWine lays out budget in State of State address
In State of the State address, Governor DeWine proposes spending aimed at helping children
Episode: S2023 E5 | 26:46
Judge pauses testimony in Householder trial
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Judge pauses testimony in Householder trial
Testimony in the corruption trial is schedule to resume next week.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Trial set to begin for former Ohio House Speaker
The corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is set to begin.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cuyahoga County Executive and Ohio Governor lay out agendas
As their terms begin, Chris Ronayne and Mike DeWine put forth their priorities.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 26:46
New year begins with dramatic speaker votes
Watch 26:46
Ideas
New year begins with dramatic speaker votes
Political drama in the selection of a new speaker in the U.S. House and Ohio House.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 26:46