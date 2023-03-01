Now Hear This “Andy Akiho Found (his) Sound”

Extras
Andy Akiho performs his trio "Aka" for bass, drums and steelpan drums.
Andy Akiho and Scott Yoo play his piece for steelpan drum and violin.
Scott Yoo and Dr. Richard Kogan discuss the creativity and mental illness of Schumann.
Take a look at Schumann's 78-key piano and listen to a performance of his piano quintet.
Visit Scotland, Germany and France with host Scott Yoo.
Watch host Scott Yoo play Julio de Caro's violín-corneta.
Watch Scott Yoo get a lesson in playing tango.
Tango to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with host Scott Yoo.
Nadine Sierra stars as the opera’s heroine, the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta.
Nadine Sierra and Stephen Costello perform "Libiamo, ne’ lieti calici."
Renée Fleming makes her return to the Met in this new opera.
Experience David Strathairn as reluctant Holocaust witness, Jan Karski.
Glimpse behind the curtain at Kathleen Battle and Jessye Norman’s famed concert.
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Celebrate the new year with this annual classical music celebration.
Experience the world-renowned baritone perform with special guests including Cyndi Lauper.
Experience this contemporary opera based on Shakespeare’s masterpiece.