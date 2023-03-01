© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Great Performances

Now Hear This “Andy Akiho Found (his) Sound”

Season 50 Episode 15

Experience the creation of music from this Japanese American composer with host Scott Yoo using “found” instruments. To develop a music video, the two visit New York City and explore the creative process with an interactive light show and more.

Aired: 04/20/23
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Extras
Andy Akiho's "Aka" Steel Drum Performance
Watch 2:33
Great Performances
Andy Akiho's "Aka" Steel Drum Performance
Andy Akiho performs his trio "Aka" for bass, drums and steelpan drums.
Clip: S50 E15 | 2:33
Now Hear This
Watch 3:37
Great Performances
Andy Akiho and the Steelpan Drum
Andy Akiho and Scott Yoo play his piece for steelpan drum and violin.
Clip: S50 E15 | 3:37
Now Hear This
Watch 5:04
Great Performances
Did Schumann Have Bipolar Disorder?
Scott Yoo and Dr. Richard Kogan discuss the creativity and mental illness of Schumann.
Clip: S50 E14 | 5:04
Schumann's 78 Key Piano
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
Schumann's 78 Key Piano
Take a look at Schumann's 78-key piano and listen to a performance of his piano quintet.
Clip: S50 E14 | 3:34
Now Hear This "Schumann: Genius and Madness" Preview
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Now Hear This "Schumann: Genius and Madness" Preview
Visit Scotland, Germany and France with host Scott Yoo.
Preview: S50 E14 | 0:30
Julio de Caro's Strange Violin
Watch 2:43
Great Performances
Julio de Caro's Strange Violin
Watch host Scott Yoo play Julio de Caro's violín-corneta.
Clip: S50 E13 | 2:43
Now Hear This
Watch 3:15
Great Performances
A Master Violinist Gets a Violin Lesson
Watch Scott Yoo get a lesson in playing tango.
Clip: S50 E13 | 3:15
Now Hear This "Piazzolla's History with Tango" Preview
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Now Hear This "Piazzolla's History with Tango" Preview
Tango to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with host Scott Yoo.
Preview: S50 E13 | 0:30
Great Performances at the Met: La Traviata Preview
Watch 0:29
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: La Traviata Preview
Nadine Sierra stars as the opera’s heroine, the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta.
Preview: S50 E12 | 0:29
"Libiamo, ne’ lieti calici" from La Traviata
Watch 1:37
Great Performances
"Libiamo, ne’ lieti calici" from La Traviata
Nadine Sierra and Stephen Costello perform "Libiamo, ne’ lieti calici."
Clip: S50 E12 | 1:37
All
  • All
  • Great Performances Season 50
  • Great Performances Season 49
  • Great Performances Season 48
  • Great Performances Season 47
  • Great Performances Season 46
  • Great Performances Season 45
  • Great Performances Season 44
  • Great Performances Season 43
  • Great Performances Season 42
  • Great Performances Season 41
  • Great Performances Season 40
  • Great Performances Season 39
  • Great Performances Season 38
  • Great Performances Season 37
  • Great Performances Season 36
  • Great Performances Season 35
Now Hear This "Schumann: Genius and Madness" Preview
Great Performances
Now Hear This “Schumann: Genius and Madness”
Visit Scotland, Germany and France with host Scott Yoo.
Episode: S50 E14
Now Hear This "Piazzolla's History with Tango" Preview
Great Performances
Now Hear This “Piazzolla’s History with Tango”
Tango to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with host Scott Yoo.
Episode: S50 E13
Great Performances at the Met: La Traviata Preview
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: La Traviata
Nadine Sierra stars as the opera’s heroine, the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta.
Episode: S50 E12
Great Performances at the Met: The Hours Preview
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: The Hours
Renée Fleming makes her return to the Met in this new opera.
Episode: S50 E11
Remember This
Watch 1:53:25
Great Performances
Remember This
Experience David Strathairn as reluctant Holocaust witness, Jan Karski.
Episode: S50 E10 | 1:53:25
The Magic of Spirituals
Watch 54:25
Great Performances
The Magic of Spirituals
Glimpse behind the curtain at Kathleen Battle and Jessye Norman’s famed concert.
Episode: S50 E9 | 54:25
Movies for Grownups® Awards 2023 with AARP The Magazine
Watch 1:52:55
Great Performances
Movies for Grownups® Awards 2023 with AARP The Magazine
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Episode: S50 E8 | 1:52:55
Everything Streaming Now
Watch 1:25:10
Great Performances
From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2023
Celebrate the new year with this annual classical music celebration.
Episode: S50 E7 | 1:25:10
Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show
Watch 1:50:38
Great Performances
Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show
Experience the world-renowned baritone perform with special guests including Cyndi Lauper.
Episode: S50 E6 | 1:50:38
Great Performances at the Met Season 16
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Hamlet
Experience this contemporary opera based on Shakespeare’s masterpiece.
Episode: S50 E4