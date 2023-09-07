© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Great Performances

New York City Ballet in Madrid

Season 51 Episode 3

New York City Ballet presents an evening of works recorded during company’s European tour in spring 2023. Captured in peak performance at Madrid’s Teatro Real, the program features two masterpieces choreographed by NYCB co-founder and original Artistic Director George Balanchine, “Serenade” and “Square Dance.”

Aired: 10/26/23
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Extras
Watch 2:34
Great Performances
"Square Dance" by George Balanchine
The company of New York City Ballet perform "Square Dance."
Clip: S51 E3 | 2:34
Watch 3:10
Great Performances
"The Times Are Racing" by Justin Peck
The company of New York City Ballet perform "The Times Are Racing."
Clip: S51 E3 | 3:10
Watch 1:59
Great Performances
Don Giovanni, a cenar teco
Peter Mattei, Adam Plachetka, and Alexander Tsymbalyuk perform the Act II aria.
Clip: S51 E2 | 1:59
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Don Giovanni Preview
Peter Mattei stars in Mozart's tragicomedy "Don Giovanni."
Preview: S51 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Der Rosenkavalier Preview
Strauss’s grand Viennese comedy includes Lise Davidsen, Samantha Hankey and more.
Preview: S51 E1 | 0:30
Watch 2:19
Great Performances
Der Rosenkavalier Final Trio
Lise Davidsen, Erin Morley, and Samantha Hankey sing an excerpt from the Act III trio.
Clip: S51 E1 | 2:19
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2023 Preview
Great Performances presents the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s summer night concert.
Preview: S50 E24 | 0:30
Watch 2:25
Great Performances
Elīna Garanča Sings the Habanera from Bizet's "Carmen"
Elīna Garanča Sings the Habanera with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.
Clip: S50 E24 | 2:25
Watch 1:54
Great Performances
Lili Boulanger's “Of A Spring Morning”
The Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra performs a section of “Of A Spring Morning”
Clip: S50 E24 | 1:54
Watch 1:26:40
Great Performances
Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2023
Great Performances presents the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s summer night concert.
Episode: S50 E24 | 1:26:40
All
  • All
  • Great Performances Season 51
  • Great Performances Season 50
  • Great Performances Season 49
  • Great Performances Season 48
  • Great Performances Season 47
  • Great Performances Season 46
  • Great Performances Season 45
  • Great Performances Season 44
  • Great Performances Season 43
  • Great Performances Season 42
  • Great Performances Season 41
  • Great Performances Season 40
  • Great Performances Season 39
  • Great Performances Season 38
  • Great Performances Season 37
  • Great Performances Season 36
  • Great Performances Season 35
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Don Giovanni
Tony Award–winning director Ivo van Hove makes his Met debut.
Episode: S51 E2
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Der Rosenkavalier
Strauss’s grand Viennese comedy includes Lise Davidsen, Samantha Hankey and more.
Episode: S51 E1
Watch 1:26:40
Great Performances
Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2023
Great Performances presents the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s summer night concert.
Episode: S50 E24 | 1:26:40
Watch 49:07
Great Performances
Leonard Bernstein's Kaddish Symphony
Great Performances presents Leonard Bernstein’s Kaddish symphony.
Episode: S50 E23 | 49:07
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Falstaff
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
Episode: S50 E22
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Lohengrin
Tenor Piotr Beczała leads the cast in the title role of the mysterious swan knight.
Episode: S50 E21
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Medea
Sondra Radvanovsky portrays the mythic sorceress in this Met premiere.
Episode: S50 E20
Watch 2:19:49
Great Performances
Richard III
Experience Shakespeare’s tragedy recorded from Central Park starring Danai Gurira.
Episode: S50 E19 | 2:19:49
Watch 1:25:25
Great Performances
Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best
Enjoy a revue of Broadway shows and songs from 1973 to 2023 hosted by Sutton Foster.
Episode: S50 E18 | 1:25:25
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Fedora
Umberto Giordano’s drama stars soprano Sonya Yoncheva.
Episode: S50 E17