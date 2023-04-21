Great Performances at the Met: Medea

Extras
Sondra Radvanovsky performs "Dei tuoi figli" in Medea.
Watch highlights from "Richard III," starring Danai Gurira.
Experience Shakespeare’s tragedy recorded from Central Park starring Danai Gurira.
Enjoy a revue of Broadway shows and songs from 1973 to 2023 hosted by Sutton Foster.
Umberto Giordano’s drama stars soprano Sonya Yoncheva.
Piotr Beczała sings an excerpt from Loris Ipanoff’s Act II aria.
Discover the inspirations Spain provided composer Isaac Albéniz with host Scott Yoo.
Watch Ballet Flamenco de Andalucia perform a piece choreographed to Albéniz's "El Puerto."
Manuel Barrueco and Juan Pérez Floristán discuss how Albéniz was influenced by Spain.
Andy Akiho and Scott Yoo play his piece for steelpan drum and violin.
Experience the creation of music from this Japanese American composer with host Scott Yoo.
Visit Scotland, Germany and France with host Scott Yoo.
Tango to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with host Scott Yoo.
Nadine Sierra stars as the opera’s heroine, the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta.
Renée Fleming makes her return to the Met in this new opera.
Experience David Strathairn as reluctant Holocaust witness, Jan Karski.