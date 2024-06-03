Great Performances at the Met: La Forza del Destino

Extras
Lise Davidsen performs the Act IV aria "La Forza del Destino."
Aigul Akhmetshina and the Met Chorus perform "L’amour est un oiseau rebelle"
Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell makes her Met debut.
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Enjoy a sneak peek from the star-studded concert.
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Patrick Wilson performs "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin" from "Oklahoma."
The cast of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary" perform "Edelweiss."
Audra McDonald, Michael Ball, Daniel Dae Kim discuss their earliest memory of R&H.
Audra McDonald Performs "Climb Ev'ry Mountain" in this anniversary concert.
The comedic play tells the story of a Black preacher’s scheme to reclaim his inheritance.
Audra McDonald performs a repertoire of classic Broadway songs at the London Palladium.
Experience this Shakespearean classic directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.
Ancient Babylon comes to life in this production of Verdi’s early masterpiece.
Follow host Scott Yoo’s journey to compose a piece of music for the first time.
Explore how virtuosos become maestros, featuring Yo-Yo Ma, Lynn Chang and more.
Explore the work of two legendary virtuosos, Niccolò Paganini and Robert Johnson.
Visit Julliard Pre-College with Scott Yoo to play with some of tomorrow’s virtuosos.