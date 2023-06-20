© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Great Performances

Great Performances at the Met: Falstaff

Season 50 Episode 22

Verdi’s Shakespearean comedy features an ensemble cast in Robert Carsen’s staging, with baritone Michael Volle performing in his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff, tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance.

Aired: 08/05/23
Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Extras
Watch 2:44
Great Performances
Michael Volle as Falstaff at the Met
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of "“Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Clip: S50 E22 | 2:44
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Lohengrin Preview
Tenor Piotr Beczała leads the cast in the title role of the mysterious swan knight.
Preview: S50 E21 | 0:30
Watch 1:56
Great Performances
Piotr Beczała and Tamara Wilson in Lohengrin
Tamara Wilson and Piotr Beczała sing “Das süße Lied verhallt” from "Lohengrin."
Clip: S50 E21 | 1:56
Watch 2:25
Great Performances
“Dei tuoi figli”
Sondra Radvanovsky performs "Dei tuoi figli" in Medea.
Clip: S50 E20 | 2:25
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Medea Preview
Sondra Radvanovsky portrays the mythic sorceress in this Met premiere.
Preview: S50 E20 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Richard III Preview
Experience Shakespeare’s tragedy recorded from Central Park starring Danai Gurira.
Preview: S50 E19 | 0:30
Watch 3:11
Great Performances
Highlights from Richard III
Watch highlights from "Richard III," starring Danai Gurira.
Clip: S50 E19 | 3:11
Watch 1:57
Great Performances
Creating an Inclusive Richard III
Danai Gurira, Ali Stroker and Monique Holt discuss diversity and inclusion in Richard III.
Clip: S50 E19 | 1:57
Watch 2:01
Great Performances
Translating Shakespeare into ASL
Monique Holt explains how she translates Shakespeare into ASL.
Clip: S50 E19 | 2:01
Watch 3:33
Great Performances
Queen Margaret's Curses
Queen Margaret (Sharon Washington) curses the house of York.
Clip: S50 E19 | 3:33
All
  • All
  • Great Performances Season 50
  • Great Performances Season 49
  • Great Performances Season 48
  • Great Performances Season 47
  • Great Performances Season 46
  • Great Performances Season 45
  • Great Performances Season 44
  • Great Performances Season 43
  • Great Performances Season 42
  • Great Performances Season 41
  • Great Performances Season 40
  • Great Performances Season 39
  • Great Performances Season 38
  • Great Performances Season 37
  • Great Performances Season 36
  • Great Performances Season 35
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Lohengrin
Tenor Piotr Beczała leads the cast in the title role of the mysterious swan knight.
Episode: S50 E21
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Medea
Sondra Radvanovsky portrays the mythic sorceress in this Met premiere.
Episode: S50 E20
Watch 2:19:49
Great Performances
Richard III
Experience Shakespeare’s tragedy recorded from Central Park starring Danai Gurira.
Episode: S50 E19 | 2:19:49
Watch 1:25:25
Great Performances
Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway's Best
Enjoy a revue of Broadway shows and songs from 1973 to 2023 hosted by Sutton Foster.
Episode: S50 E18 | 1:25:25
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Fedora
Umberto Giordano’s drama stars soprano Sonya Yoncheva.
Episode: S50 E17
Watch 54:25
Great Performances
Now Hear This “Albéniz: Portraits of Spain”
Discover the inspirations Spain provided composer Isaac Albéniz with host Scott Yoo.
Episode: S50 E16 | 54:25
Watch 53:34
Great Performances
Now Hear This “Andy Akiho Found (his) Sound”
Experience the creation of music from this Japanese American composer with host Scott Yoo.
Episode: S50 E15 | 53:34
Watch 53:25
Great Performances
Now Hear This “Schumann: Genius and Madness”
Visit Scotland, Germany and France with host Scott Yoo.
Episode: S50 E14 | 53:25
Watch 53:55
Great Performances
Now Hear This “Piazzolla’s History with Tango”
Tango to Buenos Aires, Argentina, with host Scott Yoo.
Episode: S50 E13 | 53:55
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: La Traviata
Nadine Sierra stars as the opera’s heroine, the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta.
Episode: S50 E12