Great Performances at the Met: Champion

The cast of "Champion" perform an excerpt of "Seventeen Blows."
The company of New York City Ballet perform "Square Dance."
The company of New York City Ballet perform "The Times Are Racing."
New York City Ballet presents an evening of works by George Balanchine and Justin Peck.
Peter Mattei, Adam Plachetka, and Alexander Tsymbalyuk perform the Act II aria.
Peter Mattei stars in Mozart's tragicomedy "Don Giovanni."
Strauss’s grand Viennese comedy includes Lise Davidsen, Samantha Hankey and more.
Lise Davidsen, Erin Morley, and Samantha Hankey sing an excerpt from the Act III trio.
Great Performances presents the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s summer night concert.
Elīna Garanča Sings the Habanera with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.
Great Performances presents Leonard Bernstein’s Kaddish symphony.
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
Tenor Piotr Beczała leads the cast in the title role of the mysterious swan knight.
Sondra Radvanovsky portrays the mythic sorceress in this Met premiere.
Experience Shakespeare’s tragedy recorded from Central Park starring Danai Gurira.
Enjoy a revue of Broadway shows and songs from 1973 to 2023 hosted by Sutton Foster.