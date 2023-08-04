© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firing Line

Vivek Ramaswamy

Season 2023 Episode 706 | 26m 46s

Entrepreneur and GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy discusses his critique of woke capitalism, his plan to eliminate federal agencies, his opposition to U.S. military support for Ukraine and why he believes America needs a political outsider.

Aired: 08/03/23
Extras
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Raphael Warnock
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Episode: S2022 E622 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
William Barr
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Episode: S2022 E621 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Asa Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Episode: S2022 E620 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Maggie Haberman
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Episode: S2022 E619 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Evan McMullin
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Episode: S2022 E618 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Matthew Continetti
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Episode: S2022 E617 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Masih Alinejad
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Episode: S2022 E616 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cori Bush
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) discusses surviving sexual assault as she is out with a memoir.
Episode: S2022 E615 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Oksana Markarova
Ukrainian Amb. to the U.S. Oksana Markarova discusses Russia’s nuclear threats.
Episode: S2022 E614 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Iván Duque Márquez
Iván Duque Márquez warns against the rise of left-wing populism in Colombia.
Episode: S2022 E613 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Firing Line Season 2023
  • Firing Line Season 2022
  • Firing Line Season 2021
  • Firing Line Season 2020
  • Firing Line Season 2019
  • Firing Line Season 2018
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Amul Thapar
Circuit Judge Amul Thapar discusses his new book defending Clarence Thomas’s originalism.
Episode: S2023 E705 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Lisa Murkowski
Sen. Lisa Murkowski says Alaska’s new voting reforms could help democracy elsewhere.
Episode: S2023 E704 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jewel Kilcher
Jewel discusses her journey from a troubled upbringing in Alaska to music megastardom.
Episode: S2023 E703 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jill Lepore
Jill Lepore discusses how the past sheds light on present truth-related threats.
Episode: S2023 E702 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
David French
David French, an anti-Trump voice in the GOP, weighs in on the 2024 presidential race.
Episode: S2023 E701 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Elie Honig
Former federal prosecutor Elie Honig discusses the federal indictment of Donald Trump.
Episode: S2023 E652 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jon Meacham
Biographer Jon Meacham discusses how today’s leaders compare to their predecessors.
Episode: S2023 E651 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Chris Christie
Chris Christie discusses his newly launched 2024 presidential bid.
Episode: S2023 E650 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Glenn Loury
Brown economist Glenn Loury defends free speech on college campuses.
Episode: S2023 E649 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Tim Scott
GOP presidential candidate Tim Scott discusses his journey from poverty to the Senate.
Episode: S2023 E648 | 26:46