Sheila Johnson

Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) discusses surviving sexual assault as she is out with a memoir.
Ukrainian Amb. to the U.S. Oksana Markarova discusses Russia’s nuclear threats.
Iván Duque Márquez warns against the rise of left-wing populism in Colombia.
Ret. Gen. David Petraeus discusses the response to the Iran-backed militia's drone strike.
Deborah Lipstadt
New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu explains why he supports Nikki Haley for president.
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Jewel discusses her journey from a troubled upbringing in Alaska to music megastardom.
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt discusses rising antisemitism since Oct. 7.
Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez discusses the fight against autocracy.
Maria Ressa discusses how the spread of false news on social media threatens democracy.
Baratunde Thurston discusses how nature can bridge divides and help heal the nation.