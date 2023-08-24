Roya Mahboob

Extras
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) discusses surviving sexual assault as she is out with a memoir.
Ukrainian Amb. to the U.S. Oksana Markarova discusses Russia’s nuclear threats.
Iván Duque Márquez warns against the rise of left-wing populism in Colombia.
All
-
All
-
Firing Line Season 2023
-
Firing Line Season 2022
-
Firing Line Season 2021
-
Firing Line Season 2020
-
Firing Line Season 2019
-
Firing Line Season 2018
Richard Dreyfuss discusses his initiative to restore civics education in public schools.
Chris Christie discusses his 2024 presidential bid.
Presidential candidate Will Hurd challenges prevailing GOP sentiment by taking on Trump.
GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy discusses his critique of woke capitalism.
Circuit Judge Amul Thapar discusses his new book defending Clarence Thomas’s originalism.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski says Alaska’s new voting reforms could help democracy elsewhere.
Jewel discusses her journey from a troubled upbringing in Alaska to music megastardom.
Jill Lepore discusses how the past sheds light on present truth-related threats.
David French, an anti-Trump voice in the GOP, weighs in on the 2024 presidential race.
Former federal prosecutor Elie Honig discusses the federal indictment of Donald Trump.