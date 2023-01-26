Nancy Mace

Extras
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) discusses surviving sexual assault as she is out with a memoir.
Ukrainian Amb. to the U.S. Oksana Markarova discusses Russia’s nuclear threats.
Iván Duque Márquez warns against the rise of left-wing populism in Colombia.
Biographer Jon Meacham discusses how today’s leaders compare to their predecessors.
Reverend Al Sharpton discusses his evolution as a civil rights leader.
Firing Line's conversation with Mike Pence on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack.
Yo-Yo Ma discusses how music connects cultures and comforts people in the darkest hours.
Misty Copeland discusses becoming American Ballet Theatre's first Black principal dancer.
Maria Ressa discusses how the spread of false news on social media threatens democracy.
Vice President Mike Pence explains his break with President Trump over January 6.
