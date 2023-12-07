© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firing Line

Leopoldo Lopez

Season 2023 Episode 724 | 26m 46s

Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez discusses threats to democracy around the world and combatting autocracy. He comments on challenging conditions in Venezuela under Maduro and the impact of Biden's policies in the region.

Aired: 12/07/23
Extras
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Raphael Warnock
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Episode: S2022 E622 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
William Barr
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Episode: S2022 E621 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Asa Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Episode: S2022 E620 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Maggie Haberman
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Episode: S2022 E619 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Evan McMullin
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Episode: S2022 E618 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Matthew Continetti
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Episode: S2022 E617 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Masih Alinejad
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Episode: S2022 E616 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cori Bush
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) discusses surviving sexual assault as she is out with a memoir.
Episode: S2022 E615 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Oksana Markarova
Ukrainian Amb. to the U.S. Oksana Markarova discusses Russia’s nuclear threats.
Episode: S2022 E614 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Iván Duque Márquez
Iván Duque Márquez warns against the rise of left-wing populism in Colombia.
Episode: S2022 E613 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Firing Line Season 2023
  • Firing Line Season 2022
  • Firing Line Season 2021
  • Firing Line Season 2020
  • Firing Line Season 2019
  • Firing Line Season 2018
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jewel Kilcher
Jewel discusses her journey from a troubled upbringing in Alaska to music megastardom.
Episode: S2023 E726 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Maria Ressa
Maria Ressa discusses how the spread of false news on social media threatens democracy.
Episode: S2023 E723 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Baratunde Thurston
Baratunde Thurston discusses how nature can bridge divides and help heal the nation.
Episode: S2023 E727 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cornel West & Robert George
Dr. Cornel West and Dr. Robert George discuss the need for civil discourse.
Episode: S2023 E722 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger discusses pressures from Trump to overturn the 2020 election.
Episode: S2023 E721 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Thomas Nides
Thomas Nides assesses Israel’s diplomatic and humanitarian challenges, including hostages.
Episode: S2023 E720 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Kimberly Kagan
Military historian Kimberly Kagan discusses Israel’s obstacles on the ground in Gaza.
Episode: S2023 E719 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Mitch Daniels
Mitch Daniels, the former governor of Indiana, discusses America's political disarray.
Episode: S2023 E718 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Schanzer
Jonathan Schanzer examines efforts to contain a wider war in the Middle East.
Episode: S2023 E717 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Bret Stephens
Bret Stephens discusses how Israel should respond to Hamas’s horrific terrorist attack.
Episode: S2023 E716 | 26:45