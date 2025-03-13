Lawrence Perelman

Extras
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Ross Douthat assesses Trump’s address to Congress, Ukraine and trade, and the future of the GOP.
Kevin Hassett discusses President Trump’s plans for tariffs, tax cuts, and spending cuts.
Jeff Ferry and Scott Lincicome discuss the impact of President Trump’s tariffs.
Philip K. Howard and Will Marshall discuss Trump's deep state blitz, DOGE, and advice for Elon Musk.
Richard Carmona discusses Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and how to prepare for the next pandemic.
James Carville and Mike Murphy discuss the fallout from the 2024 election and Trump's second term.
Newt Gingrich discusses his new documentary and makes a conservative case for legal immigration.
Juan Williams discusses what he sees as a second civil rights movement and the backlash against it.
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina and Natalia Kaliada discuss Lukashenko’s dictatorship.
Jonathan Haidt discusses his book, "The Anxious Generation," and Gen Z's mental health crisis.