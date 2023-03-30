Extras
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) discusses surviving sexual assault as she is out with a memoir.
Ukrainian Amb. to the U.S. Oksana Markarova discusses Russia’s nuclear threats.
Iván Duque Márquez warns against the rise of left-wing populism in Colombia.
Misty Copeland discusses becoming American Ballet Theatre's first Black principal dancer.
Former MD Gov. Larry Hogan discusses why he won't challenge Trump for the GOP nomination.
Rep. Mike Gallagher discusses how the US should respond to growing threats from the CCP.
Artist and activist Ai Weiwei discusses resisting authoritarianism in China and beyond.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley discusses serving as Trump's Amb. to the UN.
Brian O’Hara discusses policing after the death of Tyre Nichols renewed calls for reform.
Brown economist Glenn Loury defends free speech on college campuses.
Media mogul Barry Diller discusses why he thinks Hollywood and the Oscars are irrelevant.
Nancy Mace discusses the challenges of being a Republican who rejects the GOP's extremes.