Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Dr. Fei-Fei Li discusses ethical development of AI and the challenge of establishing regulations.
Historian Sir Niall Ferguson assesses the first 100 days of President Trump’s second term.
Kelsey Grammer discusses his new book. He also talks about being conservative in Hollywood.
Robert Lighthizer discusses the impact of tariffs and the future of American manufacturing.
Chef José Andrés discusses his humanitarian aid, his work in Ukraine and Gaza, and his new book.
Glenn Hubbard discusses the impact of Trump’s tariffs and other ways to rebalance the economy.
NYT columnist Ross Douthat discusses his book, “Believe: Why Everyone Should Be Religious.”
Jonathan Martin, Adam Nagourney, and Bob Shrum discuss challenges in media and journalism's future.
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Katya Snytsina, and Natalia Kaliada discuss Lukashenko’s dictatorship.
Condoleezza Rice discusses the perils of isolationism.