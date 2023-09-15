© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Firing Line

Baratunde Thurston

Season 2023 Episode 712 | 26m 46s

Writer, activist, comedian and “America Outdoors” host Baratunde Thurston discusses how nature can bridge divides and help heal the nation. He explains why he uses humor to tackle tough topics like race and politics, and weighs in on A.I. and 2024.

Aired: 09/14/23
