Finding Your Roots

War Stories

Season 6 Episode 13 | 52m 40s

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the roots of actor Julianne Moore, comedian Bill Hader, and painter Kehinde Wiley, revealing how their ancestors’ military service left an indelible mark both on their families and on their country.

Aired: 11/09/20 | Expires: 12/08/20
War Stories
FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR., Season Eight is a production of McGee Media, Inkwell Media, Kunhardt Films and WETA Washington, D.C. Corporate support for FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR., Season Eight is provided by Ancestry and Johnson & Johnson. Support is also provided by Ford Foundation, Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, Carnegie Corporation of New York, and by The Inkwell Society and its members Candace King Weir; Lloyd Carney Foundation; Jim and Susan Swartz; Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal; Anne Wojcicki; Hayward and Kathy Draper; and Nicole Commissiong and Darnell Armstrong. Major support is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Season 9 Official Preview
Watch 0:31
Finding Your Roots
Season 9 Official Preview
Get ready for a new season of Finding Your Roots!
Preview: S9 | 0:31
Where Did We Come From? Preview
Watch 0:32
Finding Your Roots
Where Did We Come From? Preview
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. journeys with Erin Burnett, Amy Carlson and André Leon Talley.
Preview: S8 E10 | 0:32
Erin Burnett Reads Her Great-Grandmother’s Baptism Record
Watch 1:14
Finding Your Roots
Erin Burnett Reads Her Great-Grandmother’s Baptism Record
Erin Burnett reads the baptism record of her great-grandmother.
Clip: S8 E10 | 1:14
André Leon Talley: “Everyone in That Church was a Queen”
Watch 0:56
Finding Your Roots
André Leon Talley: “Everyone in That Church was a Queen”
André Leon Talley’s fashion muse was none other than his grandmother.
Clip: S8 E10 | 0:56
Amy Carlson Loves Her Great-Great Grandparents’ Meet-Cute
Watch 0:42
Finding Your Roots
Amy Carlson Loves Her Great-Great Grandparents’ Meet-Cute
Amy Carlson reacts to learning about the adorable way her great-great-grandparents met.
Clip: S8 E10 | 0:42
Erin Burnett Learns About Her Ancestors’ Rare Divorce
Watch 1:27
Finding Your Roots
Erin Burnett Learns About Her Ancestors’ Rare Divorce
The divorce of Erin Burnett’s great-great-grandfather from his first wife made headlines.
Clip: S8 E10 | 1:27
André Leon Talley Grandfather Was Stationed in France
Watch 1:42
Finding Your Roots
André Leon Talley Grandfather Was Stationed in France
André Leon Talley learns that his grandfather was stationed in France in WWI.
Clip: S8 E10 | 1:42
Amy Carlson Admires Her Sixth-Great Grandmother’s Stoicism
Watch 0:36
Finding Your Roots
Amy Carlson Admires Her Sixth-Great Grandmother’s Stoicism
When Amy Carlson's sixth great-grandfather died in battle, one of his sons replaced him.
Clip: S8 E10 | 0:36
André Leon Talley Stunned by Ancestor’s Bequeathment
Watch 0:55
Finding Your Roots
André Leon Talley Stunned by Ancestor’s Bequeathment
André Leon Talley reads a will in which his ancestor was given away as slave property.
Clip: S8 E10 | 0:55
All
  • All
  • Finding Your Roots Season 8
  • Finding Your Roots Season 7
  • Finding Your Roots Season 6
  • Finding Your Roots Season 5
  • Finding Your Roots Season 4
  • Finding Your Roots Season 3
  • Finding Your Roots Season 2
  • Finding Your Roots Season 1
Where Did We Come From?
Watch 52:16
Finding Your Roots
Where Did We Come From?
Erin Burnett, Amy Carlson and André Leon Talley trace their ancestral roots.
Episode: S8 E10 | 52:16
Watchmen
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Watchmen
Regina King and Damon Lindelof discover that they have more in common than meets the eye.
Episode: S8 E9 | 52:11
Songs of the Past
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Songs of the Past
Broadway stars Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nathan Lane meet a cast of inspiring ancestors.
Episode: S8 E8 | 52:11
Forgotten Journeys
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Forgotten Journeys
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helps John Leguizamo and Lena Waithe retrace their ancestral paths.
Episode: S8 E7 | 52:11
Fighters
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Fighters
Terry Crews and Tony Danza find they aren’t the first in their families to beat the odds.
Episode: S8 E6 | 52:11
Mexican Roots
Watch 52:16
Finding Your Roots
Mexican Roots
Mario Lopez and Melissa Villaseñor look at The Mexican-American experience.
Episode: S8 E5 | 52:16
Things We Don't Discuss
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Things We Don't Discuss
Pamela Adlon and Kathryn Hahn discover the truth about their scandal-plagued ancestors.
Episode: S8 E4 | 52:11
Activist Roots
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Activist Roots
The family history of Brittany Packnett Cunningham & Anita Hill.
Episode: S8 E2 | 52:11
Hidden in the Genes
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Hidden in the Genes
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. investigates the family history of Rebecca Hall & Lee Daniels
Episode: S8 E1 | 52:11
Children of Exile
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Children of Exile
Retracing the ancestral journeys of David Chang and Raúl Esparza.
Episode: S8 E3 | 52:11