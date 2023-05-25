© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Doc Martin

Sons and Lovers

Season 8 Episode 802 | 46m 27s

With Janice's departure, Martin and Louisa need to find day care for James, and they settle on Portwenn Tots. Ruth considers selling her farm, and Al's stress level takes a toll on his body. Art Malik (Penance) guest stars.

Aired: 06/30/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:30
Doc Martin
Season 9 Available Now on Passport
Doc Martin Season 9 is available now with Passport on the PBS App.
Preview: S9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Doc Martin
Season 9 Preview
Season 9 of Doc Martin is coming.
Preview: S9 | 0:30
All
  • All
  • Doc Martin Season 9
  • Doc Martin Season 8
Watch 46:28
Doc Martin
Licence to Practice
Wedding bells are ringing in Portwenn!
Episode: S9 E908 | 46:28
Watch 46:26
Doc Martin
Paint It Black
Martin has his second GMC assessment - mock surgery - and Buddy is missing.
Episode: S9 E904 | 46:26
Watch 46:25
Doc Martin
S.W.A.L.K
Ruth worries about her forgetfulness, even more so when Martin offers his help.
Episode: S9 E903 | 46:25
Watch 46:25
Doc Martin
The Shock of The New
Martin's GMC report has arrived.
Episode: S9 E902 | 46:25
Watch 46:11
Doc Martin
Single White Bevy
Local vet Angela Sim has to consult Martin about a lump in her breast.
Episode: S9 E907 | 46:11
Watch 45:18
Doc Martin
Equilibrium
Martin and Louisa have their first fertility consultation.
Episode: S9 E906 | 45:18
Watch 45:58
Doc Martin
Wild West Country
Martin investigates a shooting and a secret bidder buys the Crab and Lobster pub.
Episode: S9 E905 | 45:58
Watch 46:55
Doc Martin
All My Trials
Martin stops practicing before his hearing, but patients continue to solicit his advice.
Episode: S8 E808 | 46:55
Watch 46:27
Doc Martin
To The Lighthouse
Martin's medical career remains under scrutiny...
Episode: S9 E901 | 46:27
Watch 46:11
Doc Martin
Blade on the Feather
Penhale and Morwenna participate in the annual gig race against another town.
Episode: S8 E807 | 46:11