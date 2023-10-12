Return to Sender

Extras
Louisa and Martin are living together again and Portwenn prepares for a wedding.
Local vet Angela Sim has to consult Martin about a lump in her breast.
Martin and Louisa have their first fertility consultation.
Martin has his second GMC assessment - mock surgery - and Buddy is missing.
Penhale and Morwenna participate in the annual gig race against another town.
Penhale hosts an open house, James is biting, and Morwenna goes on a getaway with Al.
James is teething and Martin and Louisa are desperate for more sleep.
Morwenna's parents make a surprise visit and Louisa starts her new class.
Louisa takes a group of students on a sailing trip. Morwenna and Al throw an event.
Wedding bells are ringing in Portwenn!
All
-
All
-
Doc Martin Season 10
-
Doc Martin Season 9
-
Doc Martin Season 8
An herbalist sets up shop in the village and an ex-flame arrives on the Doc's doorstep.
Louisa's father Terry, makes an unannounced visit and receives an exam from Martin.
While checking on a sick sheep farmer, the Doc runs into Stewart James, a past patient.
The Portwenn surgery has reopened and things aren’t running very smoothly...
Martin is home with kids while Louisa is now the one seeing patients out of the surgery.
The news of Martin’s new job offer spreads through Portwenn like wildfire,
Louisa and Martin are living together again and Portwenn prepares for a wedding.
Ruth worries about her forgetfulness, even more so when Martin offers his help.
Martin's GMC report has arrived.
Martin's medical career remains under scrutiny...