© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Doc Martin

One Night Only

Season 10 Episode 1002 | 45m 56s

The Portwenn surgery has reopened, but between Martin and Louisa sharing the office and a less-than-competent new receptionist, things aren’t running very smoothly. When Louisa’s childhood dream home goes on the market, she jumps at the chance to look for a larger space. The house’s owner is an accident-prone recent widower who seems haunted by his wife’s death—perhaps literally.

Aired: 10/11/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 46:10
Doc Martin
Mysterious Ways
Louisa and Martin are living together again and Portwenn prepares for a wedding.
Episode: S8 E1 | 46:10
Watch 46:11
Doc Martin
Single White Bevy
Local vet Angela Sim has to consult Martin about a lump in her breast.
Episode: S9 E7 | 46:11
Watch 45:18
Doc Martin
Equilibrium
Martin and Louisa have their first fertility consultation.
Episode: S9 E6 | 45:18
Watch 46:26
Doc Martin
Paint It Black
Martin has his second GMC assessment - mock surgery - and Buddy is missing.
Episode: S9 E4 | 46:26
Watch 46:11
Doc Martin
Blade on the Feather
Penhale and Morwenna participate in the annual gig race against another town.
Episode: S8 E7 | 46:11
Watch 46:38
Doc Martin
Accidental Hero
Penhale hosts an open house, James is biting, and Morwenna goes on a getaway with Al.
Episode: S8 E6 | 46:38
Watch 45:35
Doc Martin
From the Mouths of Babes
James is teething and Martin and Louisa are desperate for more sleep.
Episode: S8 E5 | 45:35
Watch 46:32
Doc Martin
Faith
Morwenna's parents make a surprise visit and Louisa starts her new class.
Episode: S8 E4 | 46:32
Watch 46:27
Doc Martin
Farewell, My Lovely
Louisa takes a group of students on a sailing trip. Morwenna and Al throw an event.
Episode: S8 E3 | 46:27
Watch 46:28
Doc Martin
Licence to Practice
Wedding bells are ringing in Portwenn!
Episode: S9 E8 | 46:28
All
  • All
  • Doc Martin Season 10
  • Doc Martin Season 9
  • Doc Martin Season 8
Watch 45:58
Doc Martin
I Will Survive
Martin is home with kids while Louisa is now the one seeing patients out of the surgery.
Episode: S10 E1001 | 45:58
Watch 45:57
Doc Martin
Everlasting Love
An herbalist sets up shop in the village and an ex-flame arrives on the Doc's doorstep.
Episode: S10 E1004 | 45:57
Watch 45:55
Doc Martin
Fly Me to the Moon
Louisa's father Terry, makes an unannounced visit and receives an exam from Martin.
Episode: S10 E1005 | 45:55
Watch 45:57
Doc Martin
How Long Has This Been Going On?
While checking on a sick sheep farmer, the Doc runs into Stewart James, a past patient.
Episode: S10 E1003 | 45:57
Watch 46:10
Doc Martin
Mysterious Ways
Louisa and Martin are living together again and Portwenn prepares for a wedding.
Episode: S8 E1 | 46:10
Watch 46:25
Doc Martin
S.W.A.L.K
Ruth worries about her forgetfulness, even more so when Martin offers his help.
Episode: S9 E3 | 46:25
Watch 46:25
Doc Martin
The Shock of The New
Martin's GMC report has arrived.
Episode: S9 E2 | 46:25
Watch 46:27
Doc Martin
To The Lighthouse
Martin's medical career remains under scrutiny...
Episode: S9 E1 | 46:27
Watch 46:55
Doc Martin
All My Trials
Martin stops practicing before his hearing, but patients continue to solicit his advice.
Episode: S8 E8 | 46:55
Watch 46:11
Doc Martin
Single White Bevy
Local vet Angela Sim has to consult Martin about a lump in her breast.
Episode: S9 E7 | 46:11