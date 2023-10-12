Everlasting Love

Extras
Penhale hosts an open house, James is biting, and Morwenna goes on a getaway with Al.
Doc Martin Season 10
Doc Martin Season 9
Doc Martin Season 8
While checking on a sick sheep farmer, the Doc runs into Stewart James, a past patient.
The Portwenn surgery has reopened and things aren’t running very smoothly...
Louisa's father Terry, makes an unannounced visit and receives an exam from Martin.
Martin is home with kids while Louisa is now the one seeing patients out of the surgery.
Louisa and Martin are living together again and Portwenn prepares for a wedding.
Ruth worries about her forgetfulness, even more so when Martin offers his help.
Martin stops practicing before his hearing, but patients continue to solicit his advice.
Local vet Angela Sim has to consult Martin about a lump in her breast.