Accidental Hero

Extras
Doc Martin Season 9 is available now with Passport on the PBS App.
Season 9 of Doc Martin is coming.
All
-
All
-
Doc Martin Season 9
-
Doc Martin Season 8
Wedding bells are ringing in Portwenn!
Martin has his second GMC assessment - mock surgery - and Buddy is missing.
Ruth worries about her forgetfulness, even more so when Martin offers his help.
Martin's GMC report has arrived.
Local vet Angela Sim has to consult Martin about a lump in her breast.
Martin and Louisa have their first fertility consultation.
Martin investigates a shooting and a secret bidder buys the Crab and Lobster pub.
Martin stops practicing before his hearing, but patients continue to solicit his advice.
Martin's medical career remains under scrutiny...
Penhale and Morwenna participate in the annual gig race against another town.