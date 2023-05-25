© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Doc Martin

Accidental Hero

Season 8 Episode 806 | 46m 38s

Penhale decides to have a police open house to raise community awareness, but the turnout is not what he hoped for. James goes through a biting phase, and Morwenna leaves the surgery for a weekend away with Al. Caroline Quentin (The World's Most Extraordinary Homes; Jonathan Creek) guest stars.

Aired: 06/30/23
Watch 46:28
Doc Martin
Licence to Practice
Wedding bells are ringing in Portwenn!
Episode: S9 E908 | 46:28
Watch 46:26
Doc Martin
Paint It Black
Martin has his second GMC assessment - mock surgery - and Buddy is missing.
Episode: S9 E904 | 46:26
Watch 46:25
Doc Martin
S.W.A.L.K
Ruth worries about her forgetfulness, even more so when Martin offers his help.
Episode: S9 E903 | 46:25
Watch 46:25
Doc Martin
The Shock of The New
Martin's GMC report has arrived.
Episode: S9 E902 | 46:25
Watch 46:11
Doc Martin
Single White Bevy
Local vet Angela Sim has to consult Martin about a lump in her breast.
Episode: S9 E907 | 46:11
Watch 45:18
Doc Martin
Equilibrium
Martin and Louisa have their first fertility consultation.
Episode: S9 E906 | 45:18
Watch 45:58
Doc Martin
Wild West Country
Martin investigates a shooting and a secret bidder buys the Crab and Lobster pub.
Episode: S9 E905 | 45:58
Watch 46:55
Doc Martin
All My Trials
Martin stops practicing before his hearing, but patients continue to solicit his advice.
Episode: S8 E808 | 46:55
Watch 46:27
Doc Martin
To The Lighthouse
Martin's medical career remains under scrutiny...
Episode: S9 E901 | 46:27
Watch 46:11
Doc Martin
Blade on the Feather
Penhale and Morwenna participate in the annual gig race against another town.
Episode: S8 E807 | 46:11