© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is benefit for member through
Sign-In
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution

Stayin’ Alive

Season 1 Episode 3 | 54m 38s

Disco seemed untouchable by the end of the 1970s, but an incited violent backlash led to its demise. Dive into disco's underground return, where it laid the foundations for all future electronic dance music.

Aired: 05/30/24 | Expires: 07/30/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Episode 3 Preview
Dive into how disco fell victim to a violent backlash and emerged to come back stronger.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:59
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Studio 54
Explore the opening of Studio 54.
Clip: S1 E2 | 1:59
Watch 0:30
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Episode 2 Preview
As disco conquers the mainstream, it turns Black women and gay men into icons.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Official Trailer
The surprising and overlooked history of disco: its origins, its fall and its legacy.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 54:31
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now
As disco conquers the mainstream, it turns Black women and gay men into icons.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:31
Watch 3:25
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
A Political Statement
Discover how members of the Gay Activist Alliance challenged the status quo at the Rainbow Room.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:25
Watch 54:39
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Rock the Boat
Explore how this global music craze was born in the apartments and basement bars of 1970s New York.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:39
Watch 54:31
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now
As disco conquers the mainstream, it turns Black women and gay men into icons.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:31
Watch 54:39
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Rock the Boat
Explore how this global music craze was born in the apartments and basement bars of 1970s New York.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:39