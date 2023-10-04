Netherlands’ Curious UNESCO

Christine gets curious about UNESCO sites in the Netherlands. At the Kinderdijk Windmills, she shares how early residents made their below-sea-level lands habitable. Then, to the Colonies of Benevolence, a 19th century social experiment to help the poor. At Beemster Polder, she explores a town that was once at the bottom of a lake. Finally, she explores the midcentury marvels at Van Nelle Factory.