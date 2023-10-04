Curious Aix-en-Provence & Arles

Christine gets curious about Aix-en Provence: why it’s known as the City of a Thousand Fountains, visits Cézanne’s Atelier & a mansion in the historic Mazarin District, then learns the curious connection between a king & the calisson. In Arles, she visits the exact spots where van Gogh painted, then Arles’ Roman Arena, and learns what a 'vomitorium' was (not as gross as you think).