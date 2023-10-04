© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Curious Traveler

Curious Aix-en-Provence & Arles

Season 6 Episode 604 | 28m 58s

Christine gets curious about Aix-en Provence: why it’s known as the City of a Thousand Fountains, visits Cézanne’s Atelier & a mansion in the historic Mazarin District, then learns the curious connection between a king & the calisson. In Arles, she visits the exact spots where van Gogh painted, then Arles’ Roman Arena, and learns what a 'vomitorium' was (not as gross as you think).

Aired: 10/14/23 | Expires: 01/03/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 28:36
Curious Traveler
Curious Braga
Bom Jesus do Monte Sanctuary, Guimarães Castle, Braga Cathedral, Old Rooster Legend
Episode: S5 E509 | 28:36
Watch 28:50
Curious Traveler
Curious Innsbruck
Hofburg Imperial Palace, Ambras Castle, Old Town & Golden Roof, Olympic bobsledding run.
Episode: S5 E502 | 28:50
Watch 27:34
Curious Traveler
Curious Barcelona
Sagrada Familia, Casa Milà, Gothic Quarter, 1888 World Expo, the Eixample & panot tiles.
Episode: S5 E505 | 27:34
Watch 28:09
Curious Traveler
Curious Bergen
Bryggen, Edvard Grieg's home, King Håkon's Hall, Bergenhus Fortress, Old Bergen Museum.
Episode: S5 E508 | 28:09
Watch 27:45
Curious Traveler
Curious Tyrol
Christine visits Emperor Franz Joseph's winter retreat, builds an igloo and dons a dirndl.
Episode: S5 E504 | 27:45
Watch 27:56
Curious Traveler
Curious Sicily and Sardinia
Phoenician ruins, temple to Venus in Erice, Cagliari medieval walls, Sicilian street food.
Episode: S5 E503 | 27:56
Watch 27:39
Curious Traveler
Curious Toronto
Casa Loma Castle, Hockey Hall of Fame, Chinatown, Largest distillery in British Empire.
Episode: S5 E506 | 27:39
Watch 26:43
Curious Traveler
Curious Greece
Ancient Olympia, Kefalonia’s Melissani Cave & the crossroad of cultures in Chania, Crete.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:43
Watch 28:09
Curious Traveler
Curious LIsbon
Azulejos, Belém Tower, Jeronimos Monastery, Castelo de S. Jorge, Age of Exploration.
Episode: S5 E507 | 28:09
Watch 28:30
Curious Traveler
Curious Historic Villages of Portugal
Christine explores Portugal's historic villages of Belmonte, Castelo Rodrigo & Sortelha
Episode: S5 E511 | 28:30
