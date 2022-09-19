Spanish Version | “Don’t Get Above Your Raisin’"

Extras
Country music works to stay true to its roots as the genre skyrockets to new heights.
Witness a vibrant era in country music, thanks to mainstream crossovers and a new sound.
Learn what draws artists like Bob Dylan to Nashville as the Vietnam War rages.
New country artists like Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride reflect a changing America.
Visit Memphis during the era of rockabilly, and see how Patsy Cline rises to stardom.
Meet the country stars of post-war America, including the Hillbilly Shakespeare.
Nashville transforms into Music City as America falls for singing cowboys and Texas Swing.