The City Club Forum

Understanding the CMSD School Levy

Season 29 Episode 11 | 56m 46s

Join the City Club as we hear directly from CMSD and area leadership to understand both the levy and bond issue better, and exactly how each plan to invest in Cleveland's students and future.

Aired: 09/15/24
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from James Zogby, President of the Arab American Institute
James Zogby co-founded the Arab American Institute.
Episode: S29 E10 | 56:46
Watch 56:35
The City Club Forum
Artificial Intelligence in the Workforce
Join the City Club as we hear from experts in AI in the workforce.
Episode: S29 E9 | 56:35
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Shaping the Success of The Circle
In 2023, Kate Borders was named President of University Circle Inc.
Episode: S29 E8 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Enforcing Civil Rights in Schools Today
Join us at the City Club as we hear from Assistant Secretary Lhamon.
Episode: S29 E7 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2024 State of the Great Lakes
Freshwater is one of Earth's most precious resources.
Episode: S29 E6 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The New Landscape of the 2024 Presidential Race
President Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential contest has changed the race.
Episode: S29 E5 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Who's Next? Inside Cybercrime--the World's Most Profitable Business
Join the City Club as we explore the current cyber threat landscape.
Episode: S29 E4 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Demise of Manufacturing (and other myths busted)
Join us as Dr. Ethan Karp, President & CEO of MAGNET.
Episode: S29 E3 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
An Inclusive Path to a Greener Future
The EPA's support of Growth Opportunity Partners (Growth Opps) could change its future.
Episode: S29 E2 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Morelle McCane vs. The World
Morelle McCane is the first female boxer to qualify for the Olympic Games from Cleveland.
Episode: S29 E1 | 56:46
