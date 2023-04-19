© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Transforming the Midwest from Rust Belt to Tech Belt

Season 27 Episode 69 | 56m 41s

As a native of Lancaster, Ohio, with more than three decades of experience as a business journalist, Rebecca Fannin is well suited to tell the story of industry in the Midwest. Fannin will be joined by Baiju Shah, president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Partnership and Ray Leach, CEO of JumpStart Inc., and Matt Buder Shapiro of Vytalize Health.

Aired: 04/18/23
Transforming the Midwest from Rust Belt to Tech Belt
Defying Expectations: The Next Era of Guardians Baseball
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Defying Expectations: The Next Era of Guardians Baseball
While this unforgettable 2022 season has ended, what is next in this era of the Guardians?
Episode: S27 E68 | 56:46
Rule of Law? The State of the U.S. Federal Judiciary
Watch 55:56
The City Club Forum
Rule of Law? The State of the U.S. Federal Judiciary
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Dahlia Lithwick discuss their book and the judiciary.
Episode: S27 E67 | 55:56
On the Frontlines: Filming Ukraine's Fight for Freedom
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
On the Frontlines: Filming Ukraine's Fight for Freedom
Learning about the challenges of filming a war documentary in Ukraine.
Episode: S27 E66 | 56:46
Remarks from The Hon. Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of the
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from The Hon. Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of the
Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman talks about the work of the State Department.
Episode: S27 E65 | 56:46
2023 High School Debate Championship
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2023 High School Debate Championship
The City Club of Cleveland hosts the annual High School Debate Championship.
Episode: S27 E64 | 56:46
Remarks from Congressman Dave Joyce
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Congressman Dave Joyce
Congressman Dave Joyce shares his priorities for the 118th Congress at the City Club.
Episode: S27 E63 | 56:46
The Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future A Conversation with
Watch 56:37
The City Club Forum
The Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future A Conversation with
Steve Stivers was selected to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce as President and CEO.
Episode: S27 E62 | 56:37
Advancing Racial Equity Through the Power of Black Giving
Watch 55:26
The City Club Forum
Advancing Racial Equity Through the Power of Black Giving
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb talks about Black philanthropy.
Episode: S27 E61 | 55:26
Our First Scientists: The Power of Native American Represent
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Our First Scientists: The Power of Native American Represent
Native Americans are these land's first scientists and innovators.
Episode: S27 E60 | 56:46
When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the Wor
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the Wor
Two investigative reporters from The New York Times look at McKinsey & Company.
Episode: S27 E59 | 56:46
