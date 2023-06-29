© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

The Next Two Years of K-12 Education Funding

Season 27 Episode 80 | 56m 24s

Dr. Howard Fleeter has an extensive background in education funding and policy. As the owner of the research and consulting firm Howard Fleeter & Associates, he has worked with a variety of statewide organizations including Columbus City Schools, Educational Service Center of Central Ohio, Ohio Alliance For Arts Education, and the Ohio Department of Education.

Aired: 06/28/23
