© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The City Club Forum

The Next Generation of Philanthropy

Season 28 Episode 6 | 56m 46s

Described by the Seattle Foundation as the "next generation of philanthropy," Alesha Washington joined as President and CEO in 2022 and leads one of the region’s largest community foundations devoted to advocacy, equity, and community organizing.

Aired: 11/26/23
Extras
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Her Excellency Oksana Markarova
Remarks from Her Excellency Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States
Episode: S28 E5 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Her Excellency Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ambassado
Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason assumed her role to the United States in August 2022.
Episode: S28 E4 | 56:46
Watch 56:44
The City Club Forum
2023 State of the Great Lakes
Climate change has led to increased rainfall and reduced water quality.
Episode: S28 E3 | 56:44
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Playhouse Square's Craig Hassall
Join us for a conversation between Craig Hassell and Dan Moulthrop.
Episode: S28 E2 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Ohio Issue 1 Debate: Abortion Rights
Currently, abortion is legal in Ohio before 22 weeks of pregnancy.
Episode: S28 E1 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
Systems Change in the Workforce
Systems change in workforce development is the collective efforts of employers and workers
Episode: S27 E91 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Blitz Bazawule
Blitz Bazawule is also an author, visual artist, rapper, and director of THE COLOR PURPLE
Episode: S27 E90 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives
Charlayne Hunter-Gault is a civil rights icon and a veteran journalist.
Episode: S27 E89 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
The Next Giant Leap: From the Moon to Mars
James Free talks about a long-term presence on the Moon.
Episode: S27 E88 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Leading Cities: Building Democracy and Governing in Ohio
Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval will join us.
Episode: S27 E87 | 56:46
All
  • All
  • The City Club Forum Season 28
  • The City Club Forum Season 27
  • The City Club Forum Season 26
  • The City Club Forum Season 25
  • The City Club Forum Season 24
  • The City Club Forum Season 23
  • The City Club Forum Season 22
  • The City Club Forum Season 21
  • The City Club Forum Season 20
  • The City Club Forum Season 19
  • The City Club Forum Season 18
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Her Excellency Oksana Markarova
Remarks from Her Excellency Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States
Episode: S28 E5 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Her Excellency Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ambassado
Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason assumed her role to the United States in August 2022.
Episode: S28 E4 | 56:46
Watch 56:44
The City Club Forum
2023 State of the Great Lakes
Climate change has led to increased rainfall and reduced water quality.
Episode: S28 E3 | 56:44
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Playhouse Square's Craig Hassall
Join us for a conversation between Craig Hassell and Dan Moulthrop.
Episode: S28 E2 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Ohio Issue 1 Debate: Abortion Rights
Currently, abortion is legal in Ohio before 22 weeks of pregnancy.
Episode: S28 E1 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
Systems Change in the Workforce
Systems change in workforce development is the collective efforts of employers and workers
Episode: S27 E91 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Blitz Bazawule
Blitz Bazawule is also an author, visual artist, rapper, and director of THE COLOR PURPLE
Episode: S27 E90 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives
Charlayne Hunter-Gault is a civil rights icon and a veteran journalist.
Episode: S27 E89 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
The City Club Forum
The Next Giant Leap: From the Moon to Mars
James Free talks about a long-term presence on the Moon.
Episode: S27 E88 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Leading Cities: Building Democracy and Governing in Ohio
Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval will join us.
Episode: S27 E87 | 56:46