© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The City Club Forum

The New Landscape of the 2024 Presidential Race

Season 29 Episode 5 | 56m 46s

President Biden's decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential contest has fundamentally changed the race. It's not just that there's no historical precedent for an incumbent choosing not to run at such a late date, but Kamala Harris' swift ascendancy as the presumptive Democratic nominee brings its own historical firsts and a tectonic shift to the race for the White House.

Aired: 08/06/24
Extras
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2024 State of the Great Lakes
Freshwater is one of Earth's most precious resources.
Episode: S29 E6 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Who's Next? Inside Cybercrime--the World's Most Profitable Business
Join the City Club as we explore the current cyber threat landscape.
Episode: S29 E4 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Demise of Manufacturing (and other myths busted)
Join us as Dr. Ethan Karp, President & CEO of MAGNET.
Episode: S29 E3 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
An Inclusive Path to a Greener Future
The EPA's support of Growth Opportunity Partners (Growth Opps) could change its future.
Episode: S29 E2 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Morelle McCane vs. The World
Morelle McCane is the first female boxer to qualify for the Olympic Games from Cleveland.
Episode: S29 E1 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Community-Based Approach to Violence Intervention
Since 2020, Myesha Watkins has led Cleveland Peacemakers Inc.
Episode: S28 E38 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Myth That Made Us
Author Jeff Fuhrer knows the narratives used to shape the economy.
Episode: S28 E37 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Paid Leave For All
A conversation at the City Club of Cleveland about paid leave
Episode: S28 E36 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Derelict Paradise: Homelessness and Urban Development in Cleveland, Ohio
Daniel Kerr talks about his latest book Derelict Paradise at the City Club of Cleveland.
Episode: S28 E35 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Truth About Lethal Means, Suicide Prevention, and Mental Health
Join the City Club in a conversation about suicide prevention and mental health.
Episode: S28 E34 | 56:46
All
  • All
  • The City Club Forum Season 29
  • The City Club Forum Season 28
  • The City Club Forum Season 27
  • The City Club Forum Season 26
  • The City Club Forum Season 25
  • The City Club Forum Season 24
  • The City Club Forum Season 23
  • The City Club Forum Season 22
  • The City Club Forum Season 21
  • The City Club Forum Season 20
  • The City Club Forum Season 19
  • The City Club Forum Season 18
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2024 State of the Great Lakes
Freshwater is one of Earth's most precious resources.
Episode: S29 E6 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Who's Next? Inside Cybercrime--the World's Most Profitable Business
Join the City Club as we explore the current cyber threat landscape.
Episode: S29 E4 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Demise of Manufacturing (and other myths busted)
Join us as Dr. Ethan Karp, President & CEO of MAGNET.
Episode: S29 E3 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
An Inclusive Path to a Greener Future
The EPA's support of Growth Opportunity Partners (Growth Opps) could change its future.
Episode: S29 E2 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Morelle McCane vs. The World
Morelle McCane is the first female boxer to qualify for the Olympic Games from Cleveland.
Episode: S29 E1 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Community-Based Approach to Violence Intervention
Since 2020, Myesha Watkins has led Cleveland Peacemakers Inc.
Episode: S28 E38 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Myth That Made Us
Author Jeff Fuhrer knows the narratives used to shape the economy.
Episode: S28 E37 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Paid Leave For All
A conversation at the City Club of Cleveland about paid leave
Episode: S28 E36 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Derelict Paradise: Homelessness and Urban Development in Cleveland, Ohio
Daniel Kerr talks about his latest book Derelict Paradise at the City Club of Cleveland.
Episode: S28 E35 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Truth About Lethal Means, Suicide Prevention, and Mental Health
Join the City Club in a conversation about suicide prevention and mental health.
Episode: S28 E34 | 56:46