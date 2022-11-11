© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

Silicon Heartland: Mapping Ohio's Next Phase of Economy

Season 27 Episode 41 | 56m 46s

The announcement of a $20 billion semi-conductor manufacturing facility in suburban Columbus sent a shock wave across the state and region. The largest single economic investment in the state's history, Intel is poised to change the state's economy in lasting ways. The construction project alone is creating thousands of jobs and growth for firms whose steel or products.

Aired: 09/22/22
Silicon Heartland: Mapping Ohio's Next Phase of Economy
Empathy, Humanity, and Improving Police Response
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Empathy, Humanity, and Improving Police Response
How to improve police response and engagement in our neighborhoods is the topic.
Episode: S27 E48 | 56:46
50 Years of NEORSD: Cleaner Water. Safe Recreation. A Better
Watch 56:01
The City Club Forum
50 Years of NEORSD: Cleaner Water. Safe Recreation. A Better
The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District has been cleaning wastewater for 50 years.
Episode: S27 E53 | 56:01
Why the Ohio Constitution Matters More Today than You Might
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Why the Ohio Constitution Matters More Today than You Might
Dean Steinglass's releases a monumental 696-page book, The Ohio Constitution.
Episode: S27 E49 | 56:46
GOJO Industries: 75 Years of Ingenuity and Innovation
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
GOJO Industries: 75 Years of Ingenuity and Innovation
Carey Jaros successfully led GOJO Industries during the early days of COVID-19.
Episode: S27 E51 | 56:46
It Takes a Village: Improving Black Infant, Maternal Health
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
It Takes a Village: Improving Black Infant, Maternal Health
Cleveland's infant mortality rate is one of the worst in the nation.
Episode: S27 E45 | 56:46
Strengthening Democracy, One Small Step at a Time
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Strengthening Democracy, One Small Step at a Time
A simple conversation model could help citizens bridge the nation's partisan divide.
Episode: S27 E46 | 56:46
The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth
Kristin Henning has spent 25 years representing Black children in Washington, D.C.
Episode: S27 E50 | 56:46
Remarks from Todd Greene of WorkRise
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Todd Greene of WorkRise
A competitive labor market has given rise to a new era of worker power.
Episode: S27 E44 | 56:46
Coming Out and Coming of Age
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Coming Out and Coming of Age
Growing up can be hard enough. For LGBTQ+ youth, coming out adds to the pressures.
Episode: S27 E43 | 56:46
Passing the Baton: Leadership, Public Education
Watch 55:38
The City Club Forum
Passing the Baton: Leadership, Public Education
A conversation about Cleveland's educational future
Episode: S27 E52 | 55:38
