The City Club Forum

Senate Bill 83: Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act

Season 27 Episode 73 | 56m 39s

Led by Senator Jerry Cirino, statehouse Republicans are working to pass Senate Bill 83, known as the Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act. It would lead to sweeping changes for the state’s public universities and colleges if passed. While SB 83 mainly applies to public institutions, it could also affect private colleges and universities that receive state dollars.

Aired: 05/14/23
Senate Bill 83: Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act
The View from the U.S. Attorney General's Office: A Conversa
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The View from the U.S. Attorney General's Office: A Conversa
William Barr shares at the City Club of Cleveland.
Episode: S27 E72 | 56:46
Beyond Ban the Box: Why It’s Time to Re-Think Hiring
Watch 56:31
The City Club Forum
Beyond Ban the Box: Why It’s Time to Re-Think Hiring
Join us at the City Club for a panel discussion on employment for reentry.
Episode: S27 E71 | 56:31
A Conversation with Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley
A Conversation with Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley at the City Club of Cleveland.
Episode: S27 E70 | 56:46
Transforming the Midwest from Rust Belt to Tech Belt
Watch 56:41
The City Club Forum
Transforming the Midwest from Rust Belt to Tech Belt
Rebecca Fannin is well suited to tell the story of industry in the Midwest.
Episode: S27 E69 | 56:41
Defying Expectations: The Next Era of Guardians Baseball
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Defying Expectations: The Next Era of Guardians Baseball
While this unforgettable 2022 season has ended, what is next in this era of the Guardians?
Episode: S27 E68 | 56:46
Rule of Law? The State of the U.S. Federal Judiciary
Watch 55:56
The City Club Forum
Rule of Law? The State of the U.S. Federal Judiciary
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Dahlia Lithwick discuss their book and the judiciary.
Episode: S27 E67 | 55:56
On the Frontlines: Filming Ukraine's Fight for Freedom
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
On the Frontlines: Filming Ukraine's Fight for Freedom
Learning about the challenges of filming a war documentary in Ukraine.
Episode: S27 E66 | 56:46
2023 High School Debate Championship
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2023 High School Debate Championship
The City Club of Cleveland hosts the annual High School Debate Championship.
Episode: S27 E64 | 56:46
Remarks from The Hon. Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of the
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from The Hon. Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of the
Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman talks about the work of the State Department.
Episode: S27 E65 | 56:46
Remarks from Congressman Dave Joyce
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Congressman Dave Joyce
Congressman Dave Joyce shares his priorities for the 118th Congress at the City Club.
Episode: S27 E63 | 56:46
