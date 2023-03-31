© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The City Club Forum

Rule of Law? The State of the U.S. Federal Judiciary

Season 27 Episode 67 | 55m 56s

Join us at the City Club as Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Dahlia Lithwick join one another in conversation to discuss their books and the state of the judiciary.

Aired: 03/30/23
Rule of Law? The State of the U.S. Federal Judiciary
Extras
Defying Expectations: The Next Era of Guardians Baseball
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Defying Expectations: The Next Era of Guardians Baseball
While this unforgettable 2022 season has ended, what is next in this era of the Guardians?
Episode: S27 E68 | 56:46
On the Frontlines: Filming Ukraine's Fight for Freedom
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
On the Frontlines: Filming Ukraine's Fight for Freedom
Learning about the challenges of filming a war documentary in Ukraine.
Episode: S27 E66 | 56:46
Remarks from The Hon. Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of the
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from The Hon. Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of the
Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman talks about the work of the State Department.
Episode: S27 E65 | 56:46
2023 High School Debate Championship
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2023 High School Debate Championship
The City Club of Cleveland hosts the annual High School Debate Championship.
Episode: S27 E64 | 56:46
Remarks from Congressman Dave Joyce
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Congressman Dave Joyce
Congressman Dave Joyce shares his priorities for the 118th Congress at the City Club.
Episode: S27 E63 | 56:46
The Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future A Conversation with
Watch 56:37
The City Club Forum
The Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future A Conversation with
Steve Stivers was selected to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce as President and CEO.
Episode: S27 E62 | 56:37
Advancing Racial Equity Through the Power of Black Giving
Watch 55:26
The City Club Forum
Advancing Racial Equity Through the Power of Black Giving
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb talks about Black philanthropy.
Episode: S27 E61 | 55:26
Our First Scientists: The Power of Native American Represent
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Our First Scientists: The Power of Native American Represent
Native Americans are these land's first scientists and innovators.
Episode: S27 E60 | 56:46
When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the Wor
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the Wor
Two investigative reporters from The New York Times look at McKinsey & Company.
Episode: S27 E59 | 56:46
Title: Lessons from South Africa: Moving Past Polarization
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Title: Lessons from South Africa: Moving Past Polarization
There are lessons to be learned from other nations that have faced polarization.
Episode: S27 E58 | 56:46
All
  • All
  • The City Club Forum Season 27
  • The City Club Forum Season 26
  • The City Club Forum Season 25
  • The City Club Forum Season 24
  • The City Club Forum Season 23
  • The City Club Forum Season 22
  • The City Club Forum Season 21
  • The City Club Forum Season 20
  • The City Club Forum Season 19
  • The City Club Forum Season 18
Defying Expectations: The Next Era of Guardians Baseball
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Defying Expectations: The Next Era of Guardians Baseball
While this unforgettable 2022 season has ended, what is next in this era of the Guardians?
Episode: S27 E68 | 56:46
On the Frontlines: Filming Ukraine's Fight for Freedom
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
On the Frontlines: Filming Ukraine's Fight for Freedom
Learning about the challenges of filming a war documentary in Ukraine.
Episode: S27 E66 | 56:46
2023 High School Debate Championship
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2023 High School Debate Championship
The City Club of Cleveland hosts the annual High School Debate Championship.
Episode: S27 E64 | 56:46
Remarks from The Hon. Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of the
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from The Hon. Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of the
Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman talks about the work of the State Department.
Episode: S27 E65 | 56:46
Remarks from Congressman Dave Joyce
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Congressman Dave Joyce
Congressman Dave Joyce shares his priorities for the 118th Congress at the City Club.
Episode: S27 E63 | 56:46
The Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future A Conversation with
Watch 56:37
The City Club Forum
The Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future A Conversation with
Steve Stivers was selected to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce as President and CEO.
Episode: S27 E62 | 56:37
Advancing Racial Equity Through the Power of Black Giving
Watch 55:26
The City Club Forum
Advancing Racial Equity Through the Power of Black Giving
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb talks about Black philanthropy.
Episode: S27 E61 | 55:26
Our First Scientists: The Power of Native American Represent
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Our First Scientists: The Power of Native American Represent
Native Americans are these land's first scientists and innovators.
Episode: S27 E60 | 56:46
When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the Wor
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the Wor
Two investigative reporters from The New York Times look at McKinsey & Company.
Episode: S27 E59 | 56:46
Title: Lessons from South Africa: Moving Past Polarization
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Title: Lessons from South Africa: Moving Past Polarization
There are lessons to be learned from other nations that have faced polarization.
Episode: S27 E58 | 56:46