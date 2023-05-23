© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

Protecting the Mental Health of Teenagers

Season 27 Episode 75 | 56m 46s

The mental health of teenagers has become a significant issue in America, and that's not just because of the pandemic we've endured. Parents, mental health professionals, and policy makers are concerned about how teens are managing the impact of social media, and the stress that seems to be built into the high school experience.

Aired: 05/22/23
Watch 56:42
The City Club Forum
Entrepreneurship & Innovation: Eduardo Gonzalez
Eduardo Gonzales at Ferragon is a prime example of the entrepreneurial spirit in Cleveland
Episode: S27 E74 | 56:42
Watch 56:39
The City Club Forum
Senate Bill 83: Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act
A conversation about Senate Bill 83, the Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act.
Episode: S27 E73 | 56:39
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The View from the U.S. Attorney General's Office: A Conversa
William Barr shares at the City Club of Cleveland.
Episode: S27 E72 | 56:46
Watch 56:31
The City Club Forum
Beyond Ban the Box: Why It’s Time to Re-Think Hiring
Join us at the City Club for a panel discussion on employment for reentry.
Episode: S27 E71 | 56:31
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley
A Conversation with Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley at the City Club of Cleveland.
Episode: S27 E70 | 56:46
Watch 56:41
The City Club Forum
Transforming the Midwest from Rust Belt to Tech Belt
Rebecca Fannin is well suited to tell the story of industry in the Midwest.
Episode: S27 E69 | 56:41
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Defying Expectations: The Next Era of Guardians Baseball
While this unforgettable 2022 season has ended, what is next in this era of the Guardians?
Episode: S27 E68 | 56:46
Watch 55:56
The City Club Forum
Rule of Law? The State of the U.S. Federal Judiciary
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Dahlia Lithwick discuss their book and the judiciary.
Episode: S27 E67 | 55:56
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
On the Frontlines: Filming Ukraine's Fight for Freedom
Learning about the challenges of filming a war documentary in Ukraine.
Episode: S27 E66 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2023 High School Debate Championship
The City Club of Cleveland hosts the annual High School Debate Championship.
Episode: S27 E64 | 56:46
