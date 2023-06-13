© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The City Club Forum

I Have Something to Tell You (For Young Adults): In Conversa

Season 27 Episode 77 | 56m 42s

In the young adult adaptation of his 2020 memoir, Chasten Buttigieg details the challenges he faced as a closeted teenager growing up in Northern Michigan. As the youngest of three boys in a conservative Catholic family, he hid his sexuality from those closest to him for years. For many LGBTQ+ youth, Buttigieg’s experiences are similar to their own.

Aired: 06/12/23
The City Club Forum
The Day I Die: The Untold Story of Assisted Dying in America
This forum is presented in partnership with Ohio End of Life Options.
Episode: S27 E76 | 56:38
The City Club Forum
Protecting the Mental Health of Teenagers
The mental health of teenagers has become a significant issue in America.
Episode: S27 E75 | 56:46
The City Club Forum
Entrepreneurship & Innovation: Eduardo Gonzalez
Eduardo Gonzales at Ferragon is a prime example of the entrepreneurial spirit in Cleveland
Episode: S27 E74 | 56:42
The City Club Forum
Senate Bill 83: Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act
A conversation about Senate Bill 83, the Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act.
Episode: S27 E73 | 56:39
The City Club Forum
The View from the U.S. Attorney General's Office: A Conversa
William Barr shares at the City Club of Cleveland.
Episode: S27 E72 | 56:46
The City Club Forum
Beyond Ban the Box: Why It’s Time to Re-Think Hiring
Join us at the City Club for a panel discussion on employment for reentry.
Episode: S27 E71 | 56:31
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley
A Conversation with Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley at the City Club of Cleveland.
Episode: S27 E70 | 56:46
The City Club Forum
Transforming the Midwest from Rust Belt to Tech Belt
Rebecca Fannin is well suited to tell the story of industry in the Midwest.
Episode: S27 E69 | 56:41
The City Club Forum
Defying Expectations: The Next Era of Guardians Baseball
While this unforgettable 2022 season has ended, what is next in this era of the Guardians?
Episode: S27 E68 | 56:46
The City Club Forum
Rule of Law? The State of the U.S. Federal Judiciary
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Dahlia Lithwick discuss their book and the judiciary.
Episode: S27 E67 | 55:56
