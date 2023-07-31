Future Care: Sensors, Artificial Intelligence and Medicine

Extras
Join the City Club to talk about the evolution of women’s basketball in Cleveland.
Ronn Richard share insights and lessons from his tenure at the Cleveland Foundation.
Dr. Howard Fleeter has an extensive background in education funding and policy.
In March, Physicians for Human Rights named Sam Zarifi as its new Executive Director.
Reza Aslan discusses his book An American Martyr in Persia.
Chasten Buttigieg talks about his new book for Pride month,
This forum is presented in partnership with Ohio End of Life Options.
The mental health of teenagers has become a significant issue in America.
Eduardo Gonzales at Ferragon is a prime example of the entrepreneurial spirit in Cleveland
A conversation about Senate Bill 83, the Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act.
