The City Club Forum

On the Frontlines: Filming Ukraine's Fight for Freedom

Season 27 Episode 66 | 56m 46s

Join two film directors at the City Club as we learn more about the challenges of filming a war documentary, and what it took to share ground-level accounts of Ukraine's ongoing fight for survival and independence.

Aired: 03/26/23
On the Frontlines: Filming Ukraine's Fight for Freedom
Remarks from The Hon. Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of the
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from The Hon. Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of the
Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman talks about the work of the State Department.
Episode: S27 E65 | 56:46
2023 High School Debate Championship
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2023 High School Debate Championship
The City Club of Cleveland hosts the annual High School Debate Championship.
Episode: S27 E64 | 56:46
Remarks from Congressman Dave Joyce
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from Congressman Dave Joyce
Congressman Dave Joyce shares his priorities for the 118th Congress at the City Club.
Episode: S27 E63 | 56:46
The Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future A Conversation with
Watch 56:37
The City Club Forum
The Blueprint for Ohio's Economic Future A Conversation with
Steve Stivers was selected to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce as President and CEO.
Episode: S27 E62 | 56:37
Advancing Racial Equity Through the Power of Black Giving
Watch 55:26
The City Club Forum
Advancing Racial Equity Through the Power of Black Giving
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb talks about Black philanthropy.
Episode: S27 E61 | 55:26
Our First Scientists: The Power of Native American Represent
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Our First Scientists: The Power of Native American Represent
Native Americans are these land's first scientists and innovators.
Episode: S27 E60 | 56:46
When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the Wor
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the Wor
Two investigative reporters from The New York Times look at McKinsey & Company.
Episode: S27 E59 | 56:46
Title: Lessons from South Africa: Moving Past Polarization
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Title: Lessons from South Africa: Moving Past Polarization
There are lessons to be learned from other nations that have faced polarization.
Episode: S27 E58 | 56:46
How We Win the Civil War: Remarks by Author Steve Phillips
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
How We Win the Civil War: Remarks by Author Steve Phillips
Steve Phillips talks about his latest book at the City Club of Cleveland.
Episode: S27 E57 | 56:46
The White Wall: How Big Finance Bankrupts Black America
Watch 55:53
The City Club Forum
The White Wall: How Big Finance Bankrupts Black America
Emily Flitter shares about the racial wealth gap at the City Club of Cleveland.
Episode: S27 E56 | 55:53
All
  • All
  • The City Club Forum Season 27
  • The City Club Forum Season 26
  • The City Club Forum Season 25
  • The City Club Forum Season 24
  • The City Club Forum Season 23
  • The City Club Forum Season 22
  • The City Club Forum Season 21
  • The City Club Forum Season 20
  • The City Club Forum Season 19
  • The City Club Forum Season 18
