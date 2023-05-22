© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The City Club Forum

Entrepreneurship & Innovation: Eduardo Gonzalez

Season 27 Episode 74 | 56m 42s

In recent years, Cleveland has experienced both business and jobs growth, according to the Greater Cleveland Partnership’s 2022 annual report. Eduardo Gonzales at Ferragon is a prime example of the entrepreneurial spirit in Cleveland. He started Ferragon when he was 28 after using money he had saved to buy a steel toll processor.

Aired: 05/21/23
Extras
Watch 56:39
The City Club Forum
Senate Bill 83: Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act
A conversation about Senate Bill 83, the Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act.
Episode: S27 E73 | 56:39
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The View from the U.S. Attorney General's Office: A Conversa
William Barr shares at the City Club of Cleveland.
Episode: S27 E72 | 56:46
Watch 56:31
The City Club Forum
Beyond Ban the Box: Why It’s Time to Re-Think Hiring
Join us at the City Club for a panel discussion on employment for reentry.
Episode: S27 E71 | 56:31
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley
A Conversation with Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley at the City Club of Cleveland.
Episode: S27 E70 | 56:46
Watch 56:41
The City Club Forum
Transforming the Midwest from Rust Belt to Tech Belt
Rebecca Fannin is well suited to tell the story of industry in the Midwest.
Episode: S27 E69 | 56:41
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Defying Expectations: The Next Era of Guardians Baseball
While this unforgettable 2022 season has ended, what is next in this era of the Guardians?
Episode: S27 E68 | 56:46
Watch 55:56
The City Club Forum
Rule of Law? The State of the U.S. Federal Judiciary
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Dahlia Lithwick discuss their book and the judiciary.
Episode: S27 E67 | 55:56
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
On the Frontlines: Filming Ukraine's Fight for Freedom
Learning about the challenges of filming a war documentary in Ukraine.
Episode: S27 E66 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2023 High School Debate Championship
The City Club of Cleveland hosts the annual High School Debate Championship.
Episode: S27 E64 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from The Hon. Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of the
Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman talks about the work of the State Department.
Episode: S27 E65 | 56:46
All
  • All
  • The City Club Forum Season 27
  • The City Club Forum Season 26
  • The City Club Forum Season 25
  • The City Club Forum Season 24
  • The City Club Forum Season 23
  • The City Club Forum Season 22
  • The City Club Forum Season 21
  • The City Club Forum Season 20
  • The City Club Forum Season 19
  • The City Club Forum Season 18
Watch 56:39
The City Club Forum
Senate Bill 83: Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act
A conversation about Senate Bill 83, the Ohio Higher Education Enhancement Act.
Episode: S27 E73 | 56:39
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
The View from the U.S. Attorney General's Office: A Conversa
William Barr shares at the City Club of Cleveland.
Episode: S27 E72 | 56:46
Watch 56:31
The City Club Forum
Beyond Ban the Box: Why It’s Time to Re-Think Hiring
Join us at the City Club for a panel discussion on employment for reentry.
Episode: S27 E71 | 56:31
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
A Conversation with Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley
A Conversation with Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley at the City Club of Cleveland.
Episode: S27 E70 | 56:46
Watch 56:41
The City Club Forum
Transforming the Midwest from Rust Belt to Tech Belt
Rebecca Fannin is well suited to tell the story of industry in the Midwest.
Episode: S27 E69 | 56:41
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Defying Expectations: The Next Era of Guardians Baseball
While this unforgettable 2022 season has ended, what is next in this era of the Guardians?
Episode: S27 E68 | 56:46
Watch 55:56
The City Club Forum
Rule of Law? The State of the U.S. Federal Judiciary
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and Dahlia Lithwick discuss their book and the judiciary.
Episode: S27 E67 | 55:56
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
On the Frontlines: Filming Ukraine's Fight for Freedom
Learning about the challenges of filming a war documentary in Ukraine.
Episode: S27 E66 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
2023 High School Debate Championship
The City Club of Cleveland hosts the annual High School Debate Championship.
Episode: S27 E64 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
The City Club Forum
Remarks from The Hon. Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of the
Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman talks about the work of the State Department.
Episode: S27 E65 | 56:46